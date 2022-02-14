The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office Forensic Laboratory has been awarded continuation of its International Standard Organization 17025 Accreditation, Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti announced on Thursday.
The accreditation is by the ANSI National Accreditation Board, the longest established provider of accreditation based on standards set forth by the International Standard Organization of the United States. Protocols and case work of the forensic laboratory were recently assessed by a team of technical assessors who evaluated the laboratory’s competence and conformance with accreditation requirements.
“Achieving this level of accreditation serves to further verify the high quality of work that our men and women do on a daily basis in the sheriff’s office forensic laboratory,” Filicetti said.
