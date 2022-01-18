It’s official, Governor Kathy Hochul announced last week that Niagara County is one of eight upstate counties to receive matching funds through the County-wide Shared Services Initiative (CWSSI).
Niagara received $392,027 in state matching funds, the third most of any county.
The funds 95-percent match county savings, and so effectively nearly double the benefit to taxpayers from the county’s shared services endeavors.
“Niagara County put a tremendous amount of effort into our shared services plan and I thank our county manager and local government partners for their good work,” said Rebecca Wydysh, Chairwoman of the Niagara County Legislature, quoted in a release from Hochul’s office. “We must continue to look for ways to collaborate and cooperate in ways that produce results for taxpayers at lower costs.”
The savings in Niagara County came about through four different programs.
The county shared Information Technology services with the Town of Pendleton, and a road milling machine with Newfane.
Additionally, a solid waste management consulting agreement between the county and the cities of Niagara Falls and North Tonawanda helped them to review and implement changes to their sanitation and recycling-collection programs.
Finally, the county also has a county-wide shared service for digital pictometry that it makes generally available to all local municipalities.
“It’s quite popular,” said John Shoemaker, Niagara County Director of Real Property Tax Services. “Everybody uses aerial photography.”
In addition to the photographic capabilities, Shoemaker said the system has measuring tools that are important to providing improved services for a number of governmental functions.
Some of the governmental activities improved by pictometry include planning and zoning, real property assessments, code enforcement and first-responder preparation.
“These photos are internet based,” said Shoemaker. “They are on the cloud. We make the username and password available to the municipalities who want to use it.”
Shoemaker said pictometry’s photographs are the result of drone flyovers and thus provide several oblique angles to enhance understanding of the properties.
Along with the most-recent aerial photography, pictometry, a service of Rochester-based EagleView technologies, inc. provides historical photographs of various locations as well.
“I applaud the leadership and creativity of these eight counties,” said Hochul, who also thanked them for “finding innovative ways to cut costs and put money back into the pockets of New York taxpayers.”
“Cayuga, Chemung, Clinton, Columbia, Dutchess, Erie, Madison and Niagara Counties all understand the critical importance of working together to offer tax savings to the residents of their communities,” said Acting Secretary of State Robert J. Rodriquez.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.