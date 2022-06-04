Under normal circumstances, it would be the responsibility of the board of directors of the Western Regional Off-Track Betting Corp. to oversee the agency and be sure it is being operated properly on the public’s behalf. But when people receive perks including expensive health plans and luxury seats to see the Bills, they have a lot at stake in looking the other way.
Above the board are the 17 local governments that own the public benefit corporation and are supposed to receive its profits. One would think that county legislators across western New York would be concerned that the people running their agency are doling out expensive perks to themselves at taxpayer expense. But Henry Wojtaszek, the agency’s CEO, has constructed some powerful defenses at the county level as well. Nowhere is that more the case than here in Niagara County, his home turf.
In 2019, as more allegations and evidence surfaced about corruption within WROTB, the Republican members of the Niagara County Legislature moved to defend Wojtaszek. A resolution calling for the New York State Comptroller to audit the agency was defeated on a party-line vote. One GOP legislator at the time, John Syracuse, called it a “witch hunt.” He told Wojtaszek publicly, “I just want to encourage you to continue on with what you’re doing.”
But the State Comptroller did audit the agency and did find out about the luxury boxes and the rest. Then the Republican members of the Niagara legislature buried another resolution, this one in 2021 calling for the replacement of Wojtaszek and the county’s OTB board representative, Elliot Winter.
“Henry can call a party committee member and say, ‘Hey, you want to go to the Bills game. We’ve got a suite. You want to sit in a suite?” explained Dennis Virtuoso, a long-time county legislator from Niagara Falls who retired last year. “Henry is the king. If they don’t do what Henry says, they’re going to get primaried.”
Into that vacuum of accountability, others have stepped. FBI investigators are interviewing corruption witnesses (the agency declined to comment on any investigation). The New York Attorney General is also interviewing witnesses. The State Comptroller is reportedly working on an additional audit of the agency, but also won’t comment on the record.
Michael Nolan, the former chief operating officer who questioned agency operations, was fired in December 2020, after he cooperated with FBI investigators. He later filed a multimillion-dollar suit against the agency. In a statement, WROTB / Batavia Downs Gaming maintained Nolan’s dismissal was “100 percent performance related.” Nolan told me his performance reviews were exemplary up until the moment Wojtaszek and board chairman Richard Bianchi learned that he had spoken with the FBI.
In January, a package of bills to reform WROTB was introduced by state Sen. Tim Kennedy, a Democrat from Buffalo. The legislation would shake up the composition of the board, moving power away from the small Republican counties that make up Wojtaszek’s power base. The legislation would also limit the use of OTB vehicles by agency employees and put a $15 cap on the value of perks that could be doled out to agency directors.
“Taxpayers are tired of the dysfunction that continues to plague the Western Regional OTB,” Kennedy said in a news release. “These bills were drafted in order to finally bring accountability and structure to a state corporation that has time and again demonstrated mismanagement and misuse of resources. We’re making it clear: corruption will be met with consequences.”
Wojtaszek and his team claim they are under attack in a Democratic power grab and are spending almost $30,000 per month — of taxpayer money — on lawyers and lobbyists to try and defeat those proposed reforms at the state capital.
Topping all this off, in May, WROTB was hit by a lawsuit that could force directors to pay back hundreds of thousands of dollars spent on their illegal health plans and luxury sports seats. The case was filed by an unusual and bipartisan political pair. The plaintiff on behalf of taxpayers is Wojtaszek’s one-time political partner, Republican former state senator George Maziarz. The lead attorney on the case is Nate McMurray, a three-time local Democratic nominee for Congress.
On the day that Maziarz held his news conference announcing the case, outside the agency’s headquarters in Batavia, trucks from the agency circled around him, blaring their horns to try to drown out the story. Maziarz declared, “Clearly the executives at Western Region OTB do not want the word to get out.”
McMurray told me, “For years the wrongdoing at the OTB has been documented, objectively verified, and recorded. But those responsible have not been held accountable because of their considerable power and resources.” He hopes the case will also push officials like the New York Attorney General and local prosecutors to finally take action.
As this series was set to publish, I received a letter from a lawyer representing WROTB, warning me not to describe the acts written about here as “corruption” and adding a thinly veiled threat of legal action if I did not obey.
The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines the word "corruption" in this way: “Dishonest or illegal behavior especially by powerful people.” It will fall on FBI investigators, the New York Attorney General and the other law enforcement officials investigating WROTB, and the courts, to determine whether the directors and senior staff have crossed the line into illegality — and what price they should pay for it.
But dishonesty is something that the public can judge for itself.
Is it dishonesty to demand taxpayer-funded luxury seats to sporting events?
Is it dishonesty for members of a public board of directors to give themselves millions of dollars’ worth in health benefits, also at taxpayer expense, for a two-day-a-month job — despite repeated official warnings that the practice is illegal?
Is it dishonesty to use a taxpayer-financed vehicle for personal use for more than a year?
These are matters for the public to decide, based on the facts.
The political fortress built around WROTB — of favors, contracts and political connections — has shielded those inside from scrutiny and accountability for a very long time. It may protect them still. But the banging on those fortress barricades is increasing, from many sides all at once. The real bet in Batavia right now is not in the casino, but about whether the political machine that runs it will be able to survive.
ABOUT THIS SERIES
Batavia Downs Gaming, otherwise known as Western Regional Off-Track Betting (WROTB), is a public benefit corporation chartered under New York State law. It is owned collectively by 15 Western New York counties along with the cities of Buffalo and Rochester. Its operations include the Batavia horse racing track, casino and hotel, along with its network of more than two dozen betting parlors in the region. By law the profits it earns are supposed to be divided up among these local governments to help finance local services. It is run by a board of directors appointed by those same local governments.
Batavia Downs Gaming has also been the subject of a series of corruption allegations. These include illegal taxpayer-funded health plans for members of its board as well as the handout of expensive luxury box tickets to Buffalo Bills games and other events to board members and senior agency officials, also at taxpayer expense.
Local columnist Jim Shultz recently completed an in-depth, six-month investigation into these charges, including interviews with agency whistleblowers and others. In April he published a national article based on the investigation, A Study in American Kleptocracy, in the New York Review (where he is a contributing writer). This week the Niagara Gazette has published "Shaking The Money-Maker," a four-part series by Shultz based on that same investigation. The series concludes today.
