Several people were injured Sunday night after an SUV reportedly drove onto a sidewalk in the 1400 block of 22nd Street.
Police were called to the scene about 6:45 p.m. where a teen male and an adult female were found laying on the ground with injuries. Niagara Falls firefighters and an AMR crew also responded to the scene.
The two injured people were taken to Erie County Medical Center by ambulance. Reports from the scene indicate a third person was at the scene with a leg injury but refused medical treatment.
A white SUV reportedly drove up onto the sideway following an argument involving several people. The driver fled the scene in the SUV, which was last seen going eastbound on Pierce Avenue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.