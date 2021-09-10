Several local 9/11 ceremonies planned

NU REMEMBERS. Niagara University student Quinlyn Kinmartin, a social work major, walks among hundreds of flags on the front lawn of the campus on Thursday. The project, undertaken by Introduction to Criminal Justice course students assisted by the university’s Border Community Service program, is in advance of a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at 9 a.m. Saturday. Arranged by NU’s Veteran Services Office, area first responders will be honored during the ceremony at the flag pole between Alumni Chapel and Glynn Hall (formerly St. Vincent’s Hall). The keynote speaker will be Master Sgt. Tara Wichtowski, who will share her experience of being at Ground Zero shortly after the attacks. The ceremony is open to the public.