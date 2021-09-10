Several local 9/11 ceremonies planned

The 9/11 Memorial Healing Field is returning to Gratwick-Riverside Park today. The Healing Field consists of thousands of 3-by-5 American flags recognizing the victims of the September 11th attacks. The display will be in place in the park through Sunday.
According to North Tonawanda council president Bob Pecoraro, individuals representing hospital workers, first responders and the military will be honored in ceremonies each day.
“Americans from all walks of life rose to action following the attacks, and as a nation we are eternally indebted to their sacrifices,” Pecoraro said.
The Healing Field program is: Friday, 6 p.m. opening ceremony; Saturday, 8 a.m. reading of the names and noon remembrance ceremony; and Sunday, 3 p.m. closing ceremony.
Falls firefighters hosting event
The Niagara Falls Fire Department will host its annual 9/11 tribute in honor of the 343 New York City firefighters, 23 New York City police officers, and 37 Port Authority police officers who lost their lives on 9/11 during a ceremony on Saturday.
All available on and off-duty Niagara Falls Fire Department members and citizens in attendance will be asked to assemble at Fire House 8’s Memorial Park at Royal Avenue and Hyde Park Boulevard. The tribute will begin at 9:58 a.m.
Lockport neighborhood holding candle-lit ceremony
Delores Gailor and her neighbors on Olcott Street will carry on a 19-year tradition Saturday with their annual lighting of candles in remembrance of 9/11.
Every September 11th since 2002, these good citizens set out votive candles from Vine Street to Dolan Park, light them about 7:30 p.m. and reflect on the day.
For many years, Gailor said, she and her neighbors also hung flags from utility poles in the neighborhood, but as they've grown older that’s become an excessively arduous task.
“We live in fear something horrible is going to happen again, but this time, the source will likely be domestic,” Gailor shared.
For now, it's just another year with candles lit to remember a different time when the world wasn't quite so mean.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.