Project Connect Niagara, an event designed to connect those in need with critical services in a “one-stop” venue, will return on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Heart, Love, and Soul Food Pantry & Dining Room in Niagara Falls. The event will be presented by Fidelis Care & Niagara’s Choice Federal Credit Union.
Project Connect Niagara aims to bridge the knowledge gap between the community resources provided by many organizations and residents that can benefit from these programs and services. The event is designed for attendees to engage with many of the 40+ resources on-site, including employment opportunities, social services, legal advice, and medical services.
Safety measures will be in place to protect all in attendance. Vaccinations for COVID-19 and other diseases will be available on-site, as will masks for attendees. Lunch will be provided, along with a gift card to those participating in the event.
In previous years, as many as 300 attendees have accessed these free services and information while receiving free on-site health services and referrals. The event has been held annually since 2016, aside from 2020, when care packages were provided to residents due to the pandemic.
The Niagara County Coalition for Services to the Homeless presents the event. Project Connect Niagara aims to form a partnership between community volunteers, city government, non-profits, and the private sector to provide this “one-stop-shop” of health and human services for those in need in Niagara Falls.
Sponsors for the event include Fidelis Care, Niagara’s Choice Federal Credit Union, National Grid, Grigg Lewis Foundation, Catholic Health – Mount St. Mary’s, KeyBank, Grassroots Gardens WNY, Niagara Falls Teachers Union Local #801, Niagara Alliance for Restorative Practices, Inc., Kane Construction, Mobile Safety Net Team, St. Paul’s UCC – Shawnee Church Women’s Guild, Homeless Alliance of WNY, Walck Construction, and Hidden Expressions Salon, and Lockport Family Dental Care.
For additional information about the event, please email projectconnectniagara@gmail.com or call 716.282.5687.
