There were no ugly sweaters, but plenty of colorful Christmas ties in the Como Banquet Hall Thursday night as seven local community service organizations were honored with donations from the Business and Legal Professionals of Niagara County.
The organization, previously known as the Judges and Police Executives of Niagara County, is composed of members of the local judiciary, law enforcement and the business and education communities.
“It members who are interested in helping their fellow members of the community,” said Cambria Town Justice Amel S. Jowdy Jr., the president of the organization.
Jowdy, in his second term leading the group, said he had been drawn to the group because he knows “we’re doing good for (service) organizations in the community.”
The group also sponsors the Lawman of the Year Award and offers financial assistance to those in need who are seeking a career in law enforcement.
Jowdy said the group’s Christmas party offers a great chance to make donations to service organizations in the community. On Thursday night, seven organizations were honored, the most ever for the business and legal professionals.
“Our funding raising events turned out very well this year, so we were able to donate more money,” Jowdy said, with a smile.
Each honored organization received a $250 donation. For some, donations are their only means of support.
“We were very surprised,” said Christine O’Hara, executive director of Home Assistance Referral Team (HART) of Lewiston. “(Donations) are the only way we’re funded. We’re (growing) this year and we’re looking for (other sources of funding), but (donations) are how we’ve been operating for 40 years.”
O’Hara said her organization was nominated for a donation after “taking care of a relative” of the business and legal professionals group.
“We’re extremely grateful,” she said.
Stacy Suess, director of Niagara County’s Victims Assistance Program, said the donation will be “extremely helpful.”
“Any money we received from the community is deeply appreciated,” Suess said.
The program is largely funded by the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) and the Violent Crime Victims Act (VCVA), but that revenue primarily provides for the victim advocates that counsel people.
Also on the donations list was the Peanut Butter and Jelly Drive. Founded in 2008 by then Niagara County Sheriff’s deputy, now New York State Court Officer Sgt. Pete Robinson, the organization provides peanut butter, jelly and fluff to 30 food pantries across three counties.
“These are good-hearted people at their core,” Robinson said, “And their mission is always looking to help the community. They’ve been great supporters and sponsors.”
Also receiving donations were Irish Angels, a group that provides support to first responders dealing with trauma; Catching Dreams Charters, which provides fishing adventures to children and young adults battling cancer; Heart Love and Soul, a Niagara Falls food pantry; and the Alzheimer’s Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.