When the Lewiston Art Festival returns this weekend, a lot of participating artists have attended before and know how special it is for the region.
Few artists know that more than Thomas Asklar, a Lewiston resident since 2000 who has showcased his paintings at the festival for the past 33 years.
The most frequent subjects of Asklar’s art is Niagara Falls and the Niagara River, along with common nature sights like sunsets, cloud formations, rocks, and trees. He also does pop art pieces and murals throughout Western New York.
“I remember distinctly going (to the art festival) one time as a kid and seeing paintings of seascapes and lighthouses, just being mystified by how artists portray things so realistically,” Asklar said, whose first year working the festival was also first year he started teaching art to Williamsville students, where he still teaches at Country Parkway Elementary School. “My art and my teaching career are seamlessly integrated.”
A Niagara Falls native, his interest in the falls stemmed from when he was away at college and looked at 19th century pieces of the natural wonder, with the distance prospective of being away from home making him appreciate it more than when he was in the area. That was also the time he started painting and drawing more.
The amount of time it takes to create a painting, with large ones on a large canvass and having more technical aspects taking a few months to complete. He described his process as like a sculptor trying to carve a sculpture, with the first few sessions working on getting the painting laid down then reducing the size of his brush strokes as he works to enhance it. Refining aspects of the painting has caused him to lose himself in his work.
“I like capturing the power and beauty of nature in general, specifically Niagara Falls,” Asklar said.
Aside from the familiar Niagara River sites, Asklar likes to paints moving water in general, from waves to water going up the roots of a tree since the idea of flow intrigues him.
For his pop art pieces, Asklar does anything that comes to his mind, from famous movie scenes, album covers, and other pop culture figures. He keeps his eye open for other inspiration around him, along with painting on location when working on landscapes.
Aside from Lewiston, the Allentown Art Festival is the only other festival Asklar shows his art at, given that he only has so many weekends a year to be available and partaking in an outdoor festival takes a lot of work. He does exhibit at other venues when possible.
“Lewiston is a beacon of Western New York in terms of history and beauty,” Asklar said. “Anytime you mention Lewiston to people around Western New York, they’ll say, ‘oh I love the art festival.’ As Lewiston has improved over the years and evolved, so has the festival.”
For Asklar, the greatest satisfaction as an artist is when someone is confronted with his work, either collectively or an individual piece, and they have a positive response, like when they feel the water is actually moving. Moreso than when he sells art pieces.
His way of doing nature drawings, from doing blossoms in the spring to leaves falling in autumn, is passed onto his art students as well, as they try to celebrate all the different seasons in Western New York.
“That’s the greatest goal of teaching, when you inspire someone,” Asklar said. “Art is all around us. If you live life like everything is art, it’s a better life.”
Asklar is living his dream of being an artist and simply hopes for more opportunities to continue creating art.
“Picasso once said the meaning of life is find your gift and the purpose of life is to give it away,” Asklar said. “When you inspire someone through teaching or a piece of artwork, it’s very satisfying as an artist.”
