They come every day like clockwork. To talk and lead by example, but also to listen, and learn.
Men Standing Strong Together is a Niagara Falls juggernaut. Their latest way of “causing good trouble” is by volunteering in the Niagara Falls High School cafeterias daily.
Wilford Boans volunteers.
“We try to get them talking,” Boans said as his partner Tyree Cox stood by in the school cafeteria. “Coming from our walk, we want them to know there is no time for the frivolous. You want to turn on the light, ‘you can be anything you want.’ They don’t want to take shortcuts in life.
“I’ve made some bad choices. I tell them ‘get some rest but never be asleep.’ “
Boans gave an example of something that might happen in Niagara Falls, a young man standing on a street corner looking fly gets admired by the young and naive.
“He says ‘make a couple runs and you can have Air Jordans’,” Boans explains. “You can’t go that way.”
Boans sees missed chances and hard lessons learned in his own life. For students in school, it starts within with one voice and one choice to love, striving to rise above.
“You just gotta believe to achieve,” he said. “You gotta instill some confidence. You gotta be in it from the beginning.”
Cox explains the wisdom he tries to impart on impressionable students like his sophomore daughter Genesis.
“Treat yourself to a good, healthy education,” Cox said. “Don’t cheat yourself. One minor error can cost you your career, your illustrious career.”
Joyce Sanders volunteers in the school’s other lunch room.
“I felt like it was needed for the community, the school and the students” she said. “It was not about misbehaving students but sometimes they need someone different to talk to from all the voices in their lives.”
Rev. Fred T. Chambers sits off to the side, by himself. Dressed sharply in a coat and tie, there as much to learn as teach.
“I work to understand the human being,” he said. “Every human being is a world within themselves. You understand you have to be around them. Five years from now, 10 years from now, who knows what they might become. They could be doctors, they could be lawyers, they could be president.
“This is like going to going to Yale or Princeton looking at the psychology of the human being. I enjoy every moment of it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.