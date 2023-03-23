Angela Felts has been known for many years as the person in her Eighth Street neighborhood who’s always willing to open her doors, and her kitchen, to those in need.
With help from her fiancee and family, Felts has now taken her passion for cooking with love for others to a whole new level.
At her new restaurant, Angie’s Soul Kitchen, located at 2301 Hyde Park Blvd., customers can enjoy her signature recipes for fried fish, baked chicken, homemade macaroni and cheese, collard greens and dozens of other homemade dishes.
That is, of course, if they can get in the door.
The first Friday of service at Angie’s Soul Kitchen earlier this month packed them in to the point where Felts had to apologize to customers for the long wait.
The restaurant sold 150 dinners on opening day and Felts said everyone walked away satisfied. “There was so many people here that I had to come out and announce there would be an hour and a half wait,” Felts said. “I thought that people would leave. I said, ‘If anyone wants their money back, I will give it to them so they can leave.’ No one left. It was just wonderful for us.”
Felts’ climb from opening her door to residents in need in the community to opening the doors at her first restaurant hasn’t been easy.
The Felts family endured a tragic house fire in 2004 that forced them from the home where they lived on North Avenue. In 2011, Felts suffered a heart attack, which was followed by a stroke eight years later. In September 2011, she had surgery to insert a tube in her brain to help drain fluid and reduce swelling.
Felts, who spent 17 years working at General Motors in Tonawanda before she suffered her illnesses, said she continues to deal with some recurring health issues, the most frequent being short-term memory loss.
The good news: she hasn’t lost her love or touch for cooking up meals to please.
“My slogan for the restaurant says it all for itself — ‘From the soul, made with love,’” Felts said.
A self-proclaimed “happy-go-lucky person,” Felts’ family members say she has been leading with love pretty much her whole life.
When her four children, who are now adults, were still living at home, Felts developed a reputation for being the mom who took in their young friends or neighborhood youngsters who needed a place to stay and a meal or two.
“I was like the Little Old Lady in the Shoe. I had so many kids, I didn’t know what to do. That was me,” Felts said.
“I would just take them in, but my grandparents did that,” Felts added. “They were foster parents so they took in a lot of children and I think it was just instilled in me.”
Felts’ love of giving and cooking grew into an annual Community Day she started five years ago. The annual event, held at the Felts’ home on Eighth Street, offers Falls residents a day full of free activities and, of course, free food.
While she talked about opening her own restaurant for years, it wasn’t until her fiancee, Carolyn Wood, spotted an available restaurant space on Hyde Park Boulevard that the idea finally started to feel more like a real possibility.
“She saw the sign here and she said ‘there’s a sign out front of this restaurant, do want to come and put an application in?’” Felts said. “I said ‘no, they’re not going to give it to me because of my illness.’ The owner came by house and said he saw what we were doing with community day and was very interested in giving me the building.”
Wood, who has been Felts’ partner for 11 years, said she encouraged her to pursue her dream because she has always believed Felts’ personality and her knack for cooking delicious food would add up to a winning recipe for success in the right location.
“There are a lot of soul food places around, but there’s no food like her food,” she said. “It’s a blessing to see her dream come to fruition.”
After sprucing up the property with some fresh paint, new chairs and tables and beds for fresh flowers on the walls, Angie’s Soul Kitchen officially opened for business on March 3.
It has, from the beginning, been a true family affair.
Felts’ grandparents, Roshelle and Betty Gandy, both 92, have been a constant source of support.
In the run-up to opening day and in the days since the soul kitchen opened, Felts’ siblings, her children and her mother, Betty Gandy Jr., have all been on hand to assist with preparing and serving meals and greeting customers.
“It’s a dream come true,” Gandy Jr. said. “This is something that we, as a family, have always dreamed of. Now we have a place of our own.”
Felts’ mom believes her daughter’s new business will be a success due, in part, to her years of helping others and having a caring heart.
“There are so many kids, young adults, people who were like cast away who would stop and get a meal,” Gandy Jr. said. “She would just help them and give them a meal.”
“Ever since since she was a kid a young adult, always helping people,” she added.
Now Gandy Jr. hopes the community will respond by helping her daughter’s business become a success. Having come through so many ailments and hard times over the years, Gandy Jr. said her daughter deserves the best.
“She is resilient. She’s determined, very determined. Where I would have thrown my hands up many days, she keeps fighting,” she said.
Felts’ grandfather, Roshelle Gandy agreed.
“She has a gift,” he said. “She reaches out there with her cooking with love. When someone has a gift like her, it’s easy for them to do. She puts her whole heart in it.”
Felts’ sister, Ansherika, and her brother, Gabriel, have been working at the restaurant in between working at their own full-time jobs. The effort is worth it, they said, if it helps Angela obtain the success she deserves.
“It’s a family business and we’re just excited for her. This is her dream,” Ansherika said.
“She calls and we’re coming to help by any means necessary,” Gabriel added.
Angie’s Soul Kitchen is located at 2301 Hyde Park Blvd. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
