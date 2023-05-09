A Veterans Services Day for veterans in Niagara Falls and surrounding communities will be held on May 22.
The event will begin at 9 a.m. with coffee and donuts at the Cristoforo Colombo Society on Pine Avenue in the Falls. From there, veterans will board a bus to the Niagara County Courthouse in Lockport for a visit with the Veterans Service Agency there.
Veterans will return to Niagara Falls about 2 p.m.
While the veterans are in Lockport, they be able to file their DD214 forms with the clerk’s office, sign up for the Thank-A-Vet discount program and learn more about how the veterans agency can help them.
Veterans will also be able to tour the courthouse rotunda where the county’s Purple Heart book is on display.
Registration for this event is required for transportation purposes. Please email ncpio@niagaracounty.com or call (716) 439-7241 to reserve your spot for this free event.
Niagara County Legislator Chris Voccio and Niagara County Clerk Joseph A. Jastrzemski are hosting the event.
