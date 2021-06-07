After a more than year-long pause in programming caused by concerns surrounding the novel coronavirus pandemic, Falls Mayor Robert Restaino has announced that senior services will resume at John A. Duke Senior Citizen Center.
The services were suspended due to COVID-19 health risks but are now able to be resumed due to changes in state COVID-19 guidelines and mandates.
The returning services include the Knitting and Crocheting group, “Knit Wits”, Silver Sneakers, and Zumba Gold.
“During the height of the pandemic, we knew that pausing senior services was vital for the safety of our elderly community,” Restaino said. “It’s our hope that we will be able to continue to offer more services to seniors and we encourage community members to reach out to our offices if they have a program that they are interested in organizing and that they believe would be beneficial for seniors so that we can help to coordinate this effort.”
Knitting and crocheting classes will meet every Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The group is open for new members, and does not require an invitation.
Individuals bring their own knitting and crocheting projects to work on. There are no requirements for the group, as age varies amongst members, as well as experience and skill level.
The group's first meeting will take place later today.
The Silver Sneakers program is designed to increase strength, flexibility, range of motion, cardio, and balance. The class is designed for all skill levels and can be adapted for many common chronic conditions.
The class uses hand-held weights, elastic tubing with handles, and a small ball. Attendees are asked to bring their own equipment, but if you do not have the materials, adjustments can be made.
Chairs are also used for some seated exercises and assistance as necessary.
Most insurances will cover the class, but if insurance does not cover it, the fee is $2 per class. Pre-registration is not required.
Classes are open to everyone, with no age requirement and no experience is necessary. Classes are held every Tuesday and Thursday at 10:00 a.m. in Hyde Park next to the John A. Duke Center, weather permitting.
If the weather does not allow for classes outside, the class will be moved inside.
Zumba Gold classes will be held on alternating Fridays beginning at 10 a.m.
“We realize and appreciate the importance of senior services for the overall health, and especially mental health, of this population within our community," Restaino said. "We’re glad to have reached the point where vaccination opportunities are plentiful enough, and that we have volunteer individuals willing and able to provide these programs.”
For More information:
On knitting and crocheting, contact Mary Worthing at 524-1908
On Silver Sneakers and Zumba Gold, contact Marie McLeod at 425-4111
