Comments by Gov. Kathy Hochul on plans for New York's allocation of the shared slot revenue funding from the state's gaming compact with the Seneca Nation that will help pay for the construction of a new football stadium for the Buffalo Bills have drawn a harsh rebuke from Nation leaders.

The Seneca Nation Council voted, in an emergency meeting Monday night to direct the transfer of $564,842,625.20 to cover the amount of shared slot revenues due to New York for the period of Jan. 1, 2017 to Dec. 31, 2021. The funds had been held in a restricted escrow account while the state and the nation battled in court and elsewhere over the terms of the gaming compact that requires those payments.

The action authorizing the payment of the shared slot revenues followed a move by outside lawyers for the state to freeze and restrict access to the bank accounts of the Seneca Nation and its gaming corporation. The legal maneuver had the effect of blocking the nation and gaming corporation for transacting any business.

In response to the release of the disputed funds, the state was expected to have the restrictions placed on the bank accounts lifted.

After the announcement of the Seneca Council's decision, Hochul released a statement expressing satisfaction with the resolution of the matter.

"Since the beginning of my administration, I have been committed to resolving this dispute and securing the funds that state and local governments are owed," Hochul said. "I am pleased to have finally reached a resolution, and the full $564 million has been received by New York. I thank President (Matthew) Pagels and the nation leadership for fulfilling their commitment to the people of New York."

Hochul also said, "These funds were generated in Western New York, and I am directing the state's share, which is more than $418 million, to the new Buffalo Bills stadium. This will ensure the Bills remain in New York state and support 10,000 construction jobs."

Pagels responded to that news on Wednesday with a scathing attack on Hochul, including referring to the disputed casino cash as a "ransom."

“New York’s hostile and shameless greed was laid bare for the world to see yesterday," Pagels said in his statement. "After intentionally and unnecessarily holding the Seneca people and thousands of Western New Yorkers and families hostage for several days, by strangling various bank accounts held by the Seneca Nation and our businesses, Governor Hochul couldn’t contain her excitement to boast about using her Seneca ransom money for a new stadium."

Pagels also took aim at Hochul's husband, former U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York, William Hochul. He now serves as general counsel to the Delaware North companies.

"I’m sure (resolution of the gaming dispute) was welcome news to the governor’s husband, whose company not only operates Video Lottery Terminals (VLTs) within the Seneca Nation’s supposed gaming exclusivity zone, with the state’s blessing, (and whose) company will also make millions of dollars in concession business inside the state-owned stadium," Pagels said. "And it’s being paid for on the backs of the Seneca Nation. Quite a sweetheart deal."

A spokesperson for the governor could not immediately be reached for comments on Pagels' charges.

In announcing the release of the disputed casino revenue sharing funds, Pagels had also demanded that the state immediately begin negotiations on a new gaming compact. The current compact ends on Dec. 31, 2023.

"We see, and we hope the world sees, the governor’s announcement for what it is – the latest chapter in New York’s long history of mistreatment and taking advantage of Native people," Pagels said. "Governor Hochul happily tried to strangle Western New York in order to squeeze every drop of blood she could get from the Seneca Nation. It is not surprising to the Seneca Nation that the Governor thinks her actions should be applauded as progress. The Governor’s new stadium won’t be a product of progress. It will be a monument to Albany’s vindictive desire to punish the Seneca people."