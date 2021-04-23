The Seneca Nation of Indians on Friday launched one more attempt to overturn a ruling by an arbitration panel that the tribe must make required revenue sharing payments to New York state, and host communities like the Falls, during the renewal period of the compact between the nation and the state that authorized casino gaming.
The nation filed a motion in U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York in Buffalo seeking “relief” from a November 2019 decision by Senior U.S. District Court Judge William Skretny that found the arbitration panel’s decision was valid and directed the Senecas to make the required payments to the state.
The nation had appealed that case to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, in New York City, which in February unanimously upheld Skretny’s ruling. The unanimous decision of the appeals court made an appeal by the Seneca’s to the U.S. Supreme Court unlikely to succeed.
The latest move by the Senecas’ claims that an April 15 letter from the U.S. Department of the Interior raises issues about the legality of the revenue sharing payments during the compact’s automatic renewal phase.
In a filing with the court, lawyers for the Senecas admit that the nation, under the arbitration ruling, is obligated to pay “hundreds of millions of dollars” to New York state. But they assert that the the Department of the Interior now claims that “it has not reviewed and approved such payments as required by statute.”
In the letter, Paula L. Hart, director of the Office of Indian Gaming, Office of the Assistant Secretary - Indian Affairs, wrote, “(We) have serious concerns about the extension of revenue sharing during years 15-21 because we did not conduct an analysis of the extension.”
Hart also wrote, “We caution the parties about their reliance on the terms (of the compact renewal) because we have not determined that they are lawful.”
She suggests that the state and the Senecas can submit the disputed provisions to Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland for a review. The Senecas have suggested that the state agree to a 45 day window for that review to be conducted.
“The nation filed a motion in federal district court today to stay any enforcement of previous court proceedings related to the payment dispute, in order to allow (Department of the Interior) time to complete its review,” a Seneca Nation spokesman said in a written statement provided to the news media. “A letter from DOI last week expressed ‘serious concerns”’about the lawfulness of any payments during the compact’s seven-year renewal period, since those provisions were never specifically reviewed by the Secretary of Interior. The Nation has asked New York State to cooperate in obtaining DOI’s assessment.”
A spokesperson for Gov. Andrew Cuomo dismissed the Seneca’s move as just another delaying tactic.
“It’s clear that the nation is trying every option to find an arbiter to let them withhold money that every other decision-maker who has heard this case has said was owed to the state, some of which would be distributed to the localities that are sorely needing resources,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement to the Gazette. “We have every confidence this will only lead to the same result.”
The compact’s renewal period began in December 2016, without objection from either the state or the Senecas.
When it went into effect, on Dec. 9, 2002, The compact called for the Senecas to have exclusive rights to operate certain types of slot machines in Western New York. In return, the state was to receive a percentage share (from 18% to 25%) of the revenue generated by those slot machines.
The state then shared a percentage of those casino revenues with the local host municipalities where the gaming operations took place. Specifically, in the Falls, Buffalo and Salamanca.
In March 2017, then Seneca Nation President Todd Gates told Cuomo that the the revenue sharing payments would stop because they were not required under the compact after the first 14 years. In that initial 14 years, the state had received $1.4 billion in payments.
Under the terms of the compact, the state took the Senecas to binding arbitration to determine whether the revenue sharing was required to continue. A panel of three arbitrators, voting 2 to 1, determined that the Senecas were liable for continued revenue sharing payments and ordered that the payments be resumed.
In it’s ruling the arbitration panel found that it would be “unreasonable” and “against common sense” to conclude the Senecas were not liable for the revenue sharing during the extended term of the compact.
Both the nation and the state then went to federal court in Buffalo, where the nation asked for the arbitrator’s decision to be thrown out and that asked for the decision to be enforced.
Following Skretny’s ruling upholding the arbitration panel’s decision, the appeals court ruled that “the arbitral panel did not manifestly disregard governing law” and that the courts did not need to send to the matter to the U.S. Secretary of the Interior for review, because the interpretation of terms of contracts is a matter left to the courts.
State officials have said they believe that the Seneca Nation owes about $435 million, more than $100 million of that allocated for local governments.
Since the revenue sharing payments were suspended, the state government has been providing advances of that cash to the Falls city government. If the Senecas resume the payments, those cash advances will be withheld by the state.
