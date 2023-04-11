The Seneca Nation of Indians is set to celebrate the opening of its new marijuana dispensary in Niagara Falls.
Seneca Nation leaders will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a press conference on Wednesday at Nativa Cannabis, the first nation-owned cannabis dispensary which is located on the nation’s sovereign territory next to the Seneca One Stop fuel station at the corner of John B. Daly Boulevard and Niagara Street.
When they announced plans for the Falls dispensary last November, Seneca officials said Nativa Cannabis would offer a “range of cannabis products” to people 21 and over out of a 2,500-square-foot building at the site where a Pizza Hut was located before the property was transferred over to the Senecas by the state for the purposes of developing the region’s first Class III casino inside the former Niagara Falls Convention and Civic Center.
According to the nation, the dispensary will feature a drive-thru window where verified customers can pick up orders. Initial plans are for the dispensary to operate seven days a week, from approximately 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with an estimated six to eight employees. Employment levels and operation schedules will be adjusted to meet demand once the business is up and running, Nation officials said.
In addition to the dispensary in the Falls, the Nation, through its development entity Seneca Development, plans to construct a cultivation facility on Seneca territory in the Southern Tier. The 90,000-square-foot building will allow for the initial cultivation footprint to be expanded to accommodate additional future sales demands, Seneca officials said.
The Nation has been working with Opus Consulting, a Portland, Maine-based company, to develop plans for a vertically-integrated cannabis industry. The adult-use cannabis industry is estimated to grow to $2.6 billion in New York by 2027, officials noted.
