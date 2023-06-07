The Seneca Nation of Indians has reached a tentative agreement for a new 20-year gaming agreement in Western New York.
The deal, which would cover operations at Seneca Niagara Casino in Niagara Falls as well as Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino in Buffalo, was announced Wednesday afternoon by Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong Jr. during a press conference in Irving.
"The tentative agreement comes after several months of negotiations which at times were tense," Armstrong said. "Now we believe we have a fair path forward."
The agreement clears the way for state lawmakers to move forward with authorization of a final agreement which Armstrong said he expects to happen "in the coming days."
"Negotiating a fair compact is critical to the future of the Seneca Nation and the future of Western New York," Armstrong said. "Throughout the negotiations, our focus remained on providing a fair and equitable dealt that secured the future of our gaming operations."
This is a developing story and the newspaper will provide more information as it is made available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.