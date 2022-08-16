Two decades ago this week, former Seneca Nation of Indians President Cyrus Schindler and former Gov. George Pataki signed the gaming compact that cleared the way for the Nation to open three casinos in Western New York, including then-Seneca Niagara Casino in Niagara Falls.
Seneca leaders will gather at the Falls casino today to mark the 20th anniversary of the compact’s signing, which took place Aug. 18, 2002.
One possible topic of discussion: What happens between now and December 2023, when the gaming compact is set to expire?
In response to questions from the Niagara Gazette and Lockport Union-Sun & Journal, a spokesman said representatives from the Seneca Nation have had a preliminary discussion with the state about negotiating a new gaming agreement.
The statement described the discussion as being focused mainly on logistics, including target timelines and meeting schedules.
“There will be additional follow-up from both governments to finalize this framework so that negotiations can soon begin in earnest,” the statement concluded.
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office did not respond to questions about future compact talks on Tuesday.
Mayor Robert Restaino said his administration has not spoken to state officials about plans for negotiating a new compact, but he said he does expect that may change after this year’s gubernatorial election.
Restaino said he expects the state will take the lead on negotiations as it did when the first deal was struck under the Pataki administration. He also anticipates representatives from the host communities of Niagara Falls, Buffalo and Salamanca will have opportunities to provide state negotiators with input as talks progress.
“I think the state is ultimately the lead negotiator,” Restaino said.
As to the timing of of negotiations, Restaino said he believes it’s never too early to begin talking about such a crucial and complicated agreement. He said he’s hopeful the talks will involve potential financial support to help offset the city’s costs for providing infrastructure and services to Seneca Niagara Casino, which he noted is the Nation’s flagship casino and its largest gaming operation in the region. Restaino said the casino is also “a substantial part of our downtown” and a “substantial business entity” in the Falls.
”What we do know as a host community we are responsive to that business and to the 51 acres of the nation in Niagara Falls,” Restaino said. “We’re as responsible for that as every other square foot in the city.”
Seneca Nation leaders have scheduled a press conference for 11 a.m. today at Seneca Niagara Casino. Speakers will include Seneca Nation President Matthew Pagels and Seneca Gaming Corp. President and CEO Kevin Nephew who are expected to discuss the $1.7 billion impact the Seneca Nation says the casinos have had on the Western New York economy over the past 20 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.