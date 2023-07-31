A project announced Monday will redevelop several Second Street properties for a planned $18M expansion of the Aquarium of Niagara.
The USA Niagara Development Corp. Board of Directors named the aquarium as the preferred developer of several lots on Second Street, from 535 to 579 Second St., for the construction of a building housing exhibit space and an inclusive playground. The properties are across Walnut Avenue from the aquarium, between Whirlpool and Third streets.
Now that the aquarium has been named the preferred developer, USA Niagara and the aquarium will negotiate the principal terms and conditions of a development agreement. These terms and conditions, as well as a General Project Plan, will then be presented to the directors for their approval.
The Second Street properties were among the 32 city parcels acquired by USA Niagara from businessman Joseph Anderson for $14 million in March of 2019.
The purchase was made through USA Niagara’s Strategic Land Acquisition Program, created to assemble long-dormant properties located near Niagara Falls State Park to remove blight from the downtown area and expand tourist offerings in downtown Niagara Falls.
“The redevelopment of this property – just one block from Niagara Falls State Park and the Niagara River Gorge – represents a unique opportunity to capitalize upon the continued revitalization of an iconic destination,” said USA Niagara President Anthony Vilardo. “This project will elevate the status of the aquarium, which is already a resident and visitor favorite, and further add to the abundant tourism opportunities in Niagara Falls.”
The project follows more than $15 million in recent capital and exhibit improvements at the Aquarium of Niagara. The expanded footprint would double the aquarium’s current campus and complement programming, the community plaza and the forthcoming Great Lakes 360 project expected to be complete next spring, USA Niagara officials said. The expansion is estimated to cost $18 million for both phases.
“This planned project leverages our momentum and builds upon the aquarium’s recent growth,” said Aquarium of Niagara President & CEO Gary Siddall.
The new development will be a phased expansion, the first of which envisions an interactive exhibit space that will house rotating exhibitions, a robust event area, food service and concessions, as well as retail offerings. The proposed development will also feature a fully inclusive playground.
USA Niagara said the project supports Gov. Kathy Hochul’s strategy to forge a new path forward for Niagara Falls by making targeted investments that will help draw tourists and transform the community.
