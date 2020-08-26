Second man charged in home invasion

LOCKPORT -- A Falls man has been indicted by a Niagara County grand jury in connection with an attempted home invasion on the Tuscarora Indian Reservation that left one suspect dead and a Mount Hope Road homeowner wounded by gunfire.
Michael S. Printup, 18, of the Falls, was charged by the grand jury with attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, first-degree burglary and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned in Niagara County Court Monday and pleaded not guilty to the charges.
He remains free on $10,000 bail that had previously been set in the Lewiston Town Court. Printup had been facing charges of first-degree burglary and first-degree assault in Lewiston Town Court prior to his indictment.
His co-defendant in the case, Matthew M. Dubuc, 24, of Lewiston, was indicted and arraigned on the same charges on Monday. He is being held in the Niagara County jail in lieu of bail of $100,000 cash or $200,000 property.
Both defendants are scheduled to return to court for pre-trial conferences on Sept. 24.
The incident occurred about 4:50 a.m. March 1 on Mount Hope Road and involved what police said were three armed intruders entering a home. The intruders were confronted by the homeowner, who was also armed, and gunfire erupted.
Investigators said all three suspects then fled from the home, in a car driven by an unidentified driver.
Acting Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti said a deputy, who was responding to the shooting call, spotted the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Mount Hope Road and gave chase. After a lengthy pursuit, involving several other sheriff’s deputies, Filicetti said the vehicle was stopped on Lockport Road in the Town of Wheatfield.
Deputies found a driver, Dubuc, Printup. and Christian R. Williams, 18, of the Falls, inside the vehicle. Williams was declared dead at the scene from a gunshot wound. Dubuc and Printup were taken into custody.
Lewiston Police officers and sheriff’s deputies who had responded to the shooting scene found the resident of the home inside and suffering from a gunshot wound to his thigh. The 55-year-old victim told investigators that he was shot by Williams and Dubuc. The victim said the men were armed with a pistol and a shotgun.
The victim said the suspects kicked in his door and attempted to take his guns. The man said he fired at the intruders with a .22-caliber rifle, hitting Williams in the back.
While investigating the incident, officers said they found two vehicles in the driveway of the shooting scene without license plates. A check determined that both vehicles had been reported stolen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.