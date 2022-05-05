Second fatality on Lockport street spurs study

LOCKPORT — After a second fatal collision on South Transit Street, Mayor Michelle Roman has called for a review of all accidents in the past three years on South Transit between High and Nicholls streets.
A man walking on South Transit at Nicholls was struck by two vehicles at 5:44 a.m. Thursday and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Lockport Police Department. The man reportedly was walking on the center line of South Transit when he was struck. The man's name was held pending notification of family.
Police said both drivers left the scene. One driver was located shortly afterward and the search for the other continued throughout Thursday.
This was the second time in less than two months that a pedestrian was fatally struck by two vehicles on South Transit Street.
On March 18, Richard W. Howes III died after he was struck by two southbound vehicles on South Transit at High Street. According to LPD, Howes crossed the street on a red light. No other information about that incident, including the names of the drivers who struck Howes and identifying information about him, has been released, as LPD says the case is still under investigation.
Asked on Thursday about similarities in the two incidents, Police Chief Steve Abbott said “the facts of the cases of each accident are starkly different and not related.”
Abbott suggested a lack of consequences has fueled reckless driving and strict law enforcement would have a discouraging effect on illegal and dangerous behaviors.
“I think enforcement of vehicle and traffic law is an important measure of making sure people are safe, which includes pedestrians, drivers and cyclists,” he said.
Regarding the Thursday fatality, Common Council President Paul Beakman said the fleeing drivers are cowards and that type of behavior is too common.
“It just violates all aspects of decency to run from this,” he said.
Fourth Ward Alderman Kitty Fogle, whose ward includes South Transit Street, said she hopes the ones responsible will be forever haunted by what they did.
“They’ll find that (missing driver) and we should all know who they are,” Fogle said. “They should feel ashamed and I hope they feel it for the rest of their life.”
Roman said the review of accidents on South Transit Street will examine traffic patterns and conditions, that is, traffic signals, street lights, signage and sidewalks.
“It’s a tragic loss for the community,” Roman said. “Our heart goes out to the family and friends of the victim.”
