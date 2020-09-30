Search for suspect in fatal Falls shooting continues

Falls police said Wednesday that they are making progress in their hunt for a suspect who gunned down a woman at the intersection of 20th Street and Centre Avenue on Tuesday.
They also identified the city’s 11th victim of 2020 as Shakiya Boyce, 25, of the Falls.
Police said they responded to a shooting at 20th Street and Centre Avenue at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday. Officers said they found Boyce not breathing and suffering from gunshot wounds.
Detectives said Boyce had been at the intersection to visit a memorial at that location for recent homicide victim Clyde Coleman III.
As Boyce was leaving the memorial and getting into a friend’s car, investigators said she was struck by a hail of gunfire. Witnesses at the scene said they heard “several gunshots.”
Boyce was treated at the scene and then rushed to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. She was pronounced dead, a short time later, in the emergency room.
Falls Police Crime Scene Unit detectives and a Niagara County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit scoured the scene in a search for physical evidence. Police also seized the car that Boyce was entering and took it to police headquarters for a further forensic examination.
Detectives said they were conducting witness interviews on Wednesday and were looking for anyone else who might have information about the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division at 286-4553.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.