Search continues for missing kayaker

TOWN OF SOMERSET — Another day of intensive searching for a missing kayaker on Lake Ontario has failed to yield any clues to his whereabouts.
New York State Park Police have been searching since Monday for a 54-year-old Amherst man who went missing after kayaking on Lake Ontario over the weekend. The man reportedly entered the water in the area of the Golden Hill State Park boat launch.
The multi-agency search effort has has included the use of a U.S. Coast Guard C-130 aircraft and a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter. A New York State Police helicopter and Park Police drone have also deployed.
Tracking imagery, on Wednesday, showed the C-130 aircraft and a helicopter searching in a grid formation that ran from the Rochester area to Old Fort Niagara and then south to Niagara Falls.
Boats from the Park Police, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Border Patrol, Olcott Fire Department, Niagara County Sheriff’s Office and the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office have also been conducting shoreline patrols in an effort to locate the missing man.
As of Wednesday night, those efforts had not been successful.
Park Police have also asked for assistance from the public. They agency released a photo of an Old Town Sportsman 120 orange and black kayak that the missing man is believed to have been using.
Residents living along the Lake Ontario shoreline have been asked to be on the look-out for the kayak.
