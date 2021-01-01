Seaman sworn in as Niagara County DA

Brian D. Seaman, with wife Donna by his side, was sworn in as Niagara County District Attorney on Wednesday by Niagara County Court Judge Matthew J. Murphy III.
Murphy, who himself served as Niagara County District Attorney for 16 years, hired Seaman as an assistant district attorney in 2006.
“Judge Murphy gave me my first opportunity to serve as a prosecutor here in the community where I grew up. It was an honor for me to have him administer my oath to serve in the office he occupied for so many years,” Seaman said.
Seaman went on to say, “2020 has been a very difficult year for everyone, including law enforcement. Crime, especially violent crime, is occurring at an alarming rate. I look forward to the challenge of serving as District Attorney. Fighting for justice for crime victims and their families is never an easy task, but I take office knowing that I have a dedicated and experienced staff at the DA’s Office, as well as in our county’s law enforcement agencies, to work with to meet the challenge. I would also like to thank the voters of Niagara County for putting their trust in me, and to everyone who helped me get here. There are many, many people that I would have liked to invite to this swearing in, but I couldn’t because of the ongoing pandemic and the related restrictions. Please know how much I appreciate you all.”
Seaman’s term commences today.
