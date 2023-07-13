Clifford Scott is no longer the executive director of the Niagara Falls Housing Authority.
The Niagara Gazette has confirmed that housing authority staff members were informed of Scott’s departure during a meeting early Wednesday with Angela Smith, the authority’s deputy executive director who is now serving as acting director.
The Gazette also learned that Scott did not leave on his own and was instead relieved of his duties following a special meeting of the housing authority’s board on Tuesday.
Neither Scott nor Smith immediately responded to requests for comment.
Maralynn Giancola, chairperson of the housing authority’s board of directors, confirmed Wednesday afternoon that Scott is no longer working for the organization.
Before declining additional comment, she said: “Cliff Scott is no longer employed with the Niagara Falls Housing Authority. We want to thank him for his service to the authority and wish him the best on his future endeavors.”
Scott had a dual role as housing authority director and head of the city’s community development department.
City Administrator Anthony Restaino did not answer a question posed via email about whether Scott retained his position in community development.
Restaino indicated that city hall was not aware of Scott’s departure from his position with the housing authority.
“The city has not received any formal notification from the housing authority of any change,” Restaino said.
Scott’s departure comes weeks after examiners from the New York State Comptroller’s Office visited the housing authority’s 10th Street office.
The Gazette confirmed, through Jennifer Freeman, a spokesperson for state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, that examiners from her office were at the housing authority’s headquarters during the first week of June. Freeman declined to explain the reason or the nature of the visit, saying only that examiners were on site before declining additional comment.
At the time, Scott said representatives from the state comptroller’s office were performing an assessment of housing authority operations and that, during a May 31 “entrance conference with members of the state comptroller’s team, it was conveyed to the authority that it was not a formal “audit.”
“It’s our understanding that the New York State Office of the State Comptroller performs assessments of public authority’s around the state,” Scott said in a statement amid the visit by the state examiners. “NFHA welcomes any feedback from the NY Office of the State Comptroller to improve how we deliver housing services to our residents in Niagara Falls.”
The Niagara Gazette reported in March that Scott had been placed on leave pending a meeting of the authority’s board. The newspaper also reported, following a 90-minute meeting behind closed doors in executive session on March 6 that Scott, who had been placed on leave on Feb. 21, resumed his duties as housing authority chief effective March 7, the day after the board meeting.
Scott indicated prior to the March board meeting that he was scheduled to meet with housing authority commissioners to discuss a variety of issues. In a statement issued prior to the meeting, he told the newspaper that the session would allow him to “outline my plans regarding improving communications throughout the agency, fostering more accountability with our workforce and for me as the executive director to receive feedback from the board on a better governance structure and environment.”
Scott added that he looked forward to the discussion.
The authority’s board of commissioner’s took no formal action after the March 6 meeting, after which former board Chairman Larry Cook announced that Scott would be reinstated to his full-time duties as director.
“We didn’t take any action (in executive session),” Cook said following the March 6 meeting. “We had a conversation on the issues at hand with our executive director, but no action was taken.”
Executive session is a term that describes behind-closed meetings that can be held by governing bodies representing public entities under limited circumstances prescribed under state law.
While such sessions cannot be attended by media or members of the public who are not part of the governing body itself, a reporter for the Gazette who covered the March 6 meeting could hear part of the conversation during the private session and reported that several concerns were discussed, including those related to maintenance issues and alleged drug use on authority properties.
Speaking to a reporter after the March 6 executive session, Cook said the commissioners “understand their responsibilities” to the tenants of the city’s public housing. He said the board wanted to be “responsive to the residents and the staff.”
“The board’s interest is to work with Cliff,” Cook said at the time. “Our ultimate goal is to see him be successful.”
The Buffalo News reported last month that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which oversees local housing authorities like the one in the Falls, gave passing grades to the city’s management of Section 8 Management Assistance program housing vouchers and the Public Housing Assistance Program.
According to the News report, NFHA received an 80% grade following an assessment by HUD, which qualifies the authority as a “standard performer.”
Scott told the Buffalo News that the agency performed very well in financial management, with a perfect score, but ranked low on physical inspections because it “did not have the ability to go in each unit and monitor how residents were living.”
“I’m happy with that score,” Scott told the Buffalo News. “Obviously, we’re shooting and striving to do better.”
