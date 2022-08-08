U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said Monday that there's a lot for Western New Yorkers to like about the Inflation Reduction Act, which was approved by Congress over the weekend.
Some might think, at a cost of $470 billion, there ought to be.
Schumer returned from Washington, D.C. on Monday and touted what he views as the biggest benefits of the act, which he says delivers a "once-in-a-generation" investment in efforts to fight climate change while lowering prescription drug costs for Americans and reducing the deficit by $300 billion.
“It has been a long, tough and winding road, New York, and I am back from DC to tell you: at last we have arrived. After more than a year of hard work—the Senate made history and I am confident the Inflation Reduction Act will endure as one of the defining legislative feats of the twenty-first century: our bill reduces inflation, lowers costs, creates millions of good-paying jobs, and is the boldest climate package in US history—and New York State and New Yorkers are primed to reap the harvest of these investments and costs savings,” he said.
Schumer added the bill will infuse roughly $370 billion in climate investments, the largest ever by the federal government. He described the investments in clean energy, transportation, buildings, and manufacturing as a "game-changer to fight climate change," noting that the bill is estimated to create nine million jobs across the country by boosting manufacturing of clean technology like solar panels, wind turbines and batteries.
Part of the bill - more than $160 billion - will provide new and expanded clean electricity tax credits will incentivize the transition to a cleaner power supply, driven by wind, solar, and batteries, deploying gigawatts of clean power across New York.
In addition, Schumer said, roughly $43 billion in production tax credits were authorized to accelerate U.S. manufacturing of solar panels, wind turbines, batteries, clean hydrogen, and critical minerals processing. Plus, $10 billion in investment tax credits to build clean technology manufacturing facilities, like facilities that make electric vehicles, wind turbines, and solar panels.
“This bill will kick-start an era of affordable, American-made clean energy for New York and the country. It is a game-changer. It is a turning point. And it has been a long time coming,” Schumer said
On the health care front, Schumer said the bill:
• Empowers Medicare to begin negotiating directly for the price of prescription drugs, directly lowering what people pay for those drugs, including for conditions like cancer, COPD, asthma, diabetes, atrial fibrillation and rheumatoid arthritis. Schumer said the current drug pricing system heavily favors corporations, by allowing drug companies and middlemen to put profit over patients. The new negotiation policy that just passed within this bill will ensure that the over 3.7 million New Yorkers on Medicare get the best deal possible on high-priced drugs and pay cost-sharing for those drugs based on the Medicare negotiated price, Schumer said.
• Caps Medicare patients’ out of pocket costs at $2,000 per year. Schumer said the measure will protect nearly 75,000 New Yorkers every single year from exorbitant drug costs if they get a major diagnosis, like cancer, for the drugs they need to live.
• Ensures that Medicare patients pay no more than $35 per month for insulin. One in every three Medicare beneficiaries has diabetes, and over 3.3 million Medicare beneficiaries use one or more of the common forms of insulin.
• Requires drug companies to rebate back to Medicare any price increases greater than inflation. Schumer said that the pharmaceutical industry should not be be able to arbitrarily increase prices on lifesaving drugs that’s costs are not changing year-to-year. Now drug companies will be required to rebate back the difference to Medicare if they raise prices higher than inflation.
• Expands premium and co-pay assistance on prescription drugs for low-income individuals. Currently, the low-income subsidy program (LIS) under Medicare Part D is fully available to all seniors earning less than 135% of the federal poverty level, and partially available to seniors earning less than 150% of the federal policy level. The bill eliminates the partial subsidy status, giving those seniors the full low-income subsidy under Medicare Part D.
• Puts more financial responsibility on insurance and drug companies to keep prices down. Patients are paying exorbitantly high prices while insurers and manufacturers rake in huge profits and negotiate secret discounts and agreements.
In addition to investments in clean energy production, Schumer said the bill also includes major cost-saving benefits for families with home energy rebates and consumer tax credits to make energy saving upgrades from rooftop solar, to heat pumps, to electric vehicles, more affordable and accessible, lowering energy costs and making communities cleaner.
The bill includes two new clean vehicle tax credits – one for new vehicles and one for used – that Schumer said will bring down the upfront cost of clean vehicles,
Schumer said it also includes a revamped energy efficiency tax credit will help cover the upfront cost of energy efficiency and electrification upgrades around the house while pumping $9 billion in new federal funding for state-run home efficiency programs.
