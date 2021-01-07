Schumer leads push to remove Trump from Oval Office

ALBANY — U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., led a chorus of Democrats on Thursday in calling for the "immediate" removal from office of President Donald Trump in the aftermath of the deadly mob rampage by pro-Trump demonstrators one day earlier at the U.S. Capitol.
While Trump now has less than two weeks left in office, Schumer called on Vice President Mike Pence and members of the presidential Cabinet to initiate a removal proceeding through the 25th Amendment of the Constitution. If Trump is not removed through that method, Schumer — now in line to become the Senate majority leader — said Trump should be impeached.
“What happened at the U.S. Capitol yesterday was an insurrection against the United States, incited by the president," Schumer said. "This president should not hold office one day longer."
Later Thursday, an adviser to Pence signaled the vice president won't join the effort to invoke the 25th Amendment, an option that has never been used to force a president from office against his will, according to multiple reports from Washington.
However, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said that while she agrees Trump should be forced to vacate the presidency for his role in the mayhem, she said it was highly unlikely Republicans would get behind an impeachment effort.
Gillibrand also attacked one of Trump's most enthusiastic supporters in New York, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-North Country, who is frequently cited by Republican activists as being a potential candidate for statewide office.
"Congresswoman Stefanik has been a lackey for President Trump from the very beginning," Gillibrand said in a Zoom conference call. she went on to argue that Stefanik's "unwillingness to speak the truth and be honest is undermining her credibility as a member of Congress and is complicit in what President Trump has done to this country."
There was no immediate response from Stefanik's office. The congresswoman's office in Plattsburgh also drew a gathering of anti-Trump protesters.
Other Republicans facing heat after opposing certification of the Electoral College vote included Reps Chris Jacobs, R-Niagara and Erie counties; Lee Zeldin, R-Long Island; and Nicole Malliotakis, R-Staten Island.
State Conservative Party Chairman Gerard Kasser, defended Stefanik, Jacobs and the GOP elected officials facing criticism from Democrats,
"It sounds like political campaign rhetoric just a couple of month after the election," Kasser said of Gillibrand's attack on Stefanik. "Our congressional delegation has several standout members, and (Stefanik) is clearly one of them. In politics, if you're going to push back, you push back against the one that is farthest out in front. Because of her role in fighting the impeachment, she stands out as a strong Trump supporter."
Stefanik, Jacobs, Zeldin and Malliotakis were among 147 Republicans who supported objections to certifying the election results for at least one state.
Fred Kowal, a SUNY Cobleskill professor who is president of United University Professionals, the faculty union at SUNY campuses, argued the four representatives should face censure for "perpetuating the lie the presidential election was stolen." Kowal had endorsed President-elect Joe Biden, a Democrat, in October.
Democrats declaring they now favor the removal of Trump include Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinebeck.
"With a heavy heart, I’ve come to the conclusion that in order to protect our democracy, President Trump must be removed from office by his own cabinet or this Congress," Delgado said in a statement.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.