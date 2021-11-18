U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s office said Thursday with Canada removing the stringent molecular COVID-19 testing requirement for Canadians who spend less than 72 hours in the U.S., officials across the border say they are working on easing the testing requirement burden for vaccinated Americans traveling to Canada.
“Canada and the United States share an interest in safe and sure reopening of the border to vaccinated travelers. It hurts both our great nations’ economies when fully-vaccinated individuals face costly and cumbersome hurdles,” Schumer said in a release. “Following my letter with fellow senators and direct conversation with Prime Minister Trudeau, I am pleased Canada is taking action to improve the border testing policy— in a safe way based on science, data and common sense — to allow for safe and more steady border travel by fully vaccinated travelers just in time for the holidays.”
Details on the change for Canadian travelers is expected to come Friday. There is no timetable on when the restrictions would be lifted for U.S. travelers.
Schumer explained that the currently required molecular coronavirus test, such as the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, are expensive and burdensome and can cost between $100-$300 for individuals looking to travel over the border. In addition, Schumer said that these tests are often not easily accessible, with some having to drive hours out of their way to get an accepted test just to travel, which greatly impeded the kind of short-term travel, for the fully vaccinated, that is the lifeblood of communities on both sides of the border.
Schumer also noted that while some travelers may have access to free or discounted tests, the timing of test results can make traveling extremely difficult.
Earlier this week Senator Schumer joined Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Susan Collins (R-ME), and Mike Crapo (R-ID) in a joint letter asking the Canadian government to help address the challenges created by COVID-19 testing requirements that could slow travel between the U.S. and Canada.
