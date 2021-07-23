Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by some light rain later in the day. High 81F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.