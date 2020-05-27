Schumer backs McMurray in NY-27 race

Former Grand Island Supervisor Nate McMurray has picked up an endorsement from the top Democrat in the U.S. Senate.
Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-New York, announced that he has thrown his support for McMurray's campaign in the June 23 special election to replace former U.S. Rep. Chris Collins in New York's 27th Congressional District.
“I’m proud to endorse Nate McMurray for New York’s 27th Congressional District. Now more than ever, this district needs a fighter like Nate to advocate for health care and family farms, and provide much needed support to small businesses during this pandemic crisis. Fortunately, Nate’s extensive experience as a business professional and town supervisor means he will hit the ground running in DC after he wins next month,' Schumer said.
McMurray, a native of North Tonawanda, ran for Congress in NY-27 in 2018 and lost by less than 1% of the vote. He is looking to replace Collins, the Republican from Clarence who resigned last year after pleading guilty to charges of insider trading and lying to the FBI.
McMurray is the endorsed Democrat in the race. State Sen. Chris Jacobs, R-Buffalo, has the Republican Party endorsement. Jacobs will face Darien Town Justice and endorsed Conservative candidate Beth Parlato and Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw in a Republican primary.
“I am eager to taking office and partnering with the Senator to improve the lives of all Western New Yorkers,” McMurray said.
