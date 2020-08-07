With schools on the path toward in-school instruction this fall, many administrators are grappling with the issue of an all-remote option for the families who are uncomfortable sending their children to school. Local school districts have said parents may make the decision to opt out of traditional in-house learning in favor of remote-learning provided by the district.
Superintendent of the Royalton-Hartland Central School District Hank Stopinski said that 28% of stakeholders, including parents, teachers and employees, were initially surveyed in his district in June and were uncomfortable with sending their children back to school on Sept. 8. The survey discussed broad topics, such as transportation and technology, in an effort to see where the community fell and influenced the decision making of the district.
In a second survey in July, just for parents, the number was closer to 20%. Among those parents is Cassie Yaeger, a mother of five who said she is opting to keep the kids home.
“I have two girls that are in the middle school at Roy-Hart and I’m keeping them both home,” she said. “It’s just safer and I’m not confident they’ll be able to stay open, so I’d just rather have the consistency."
Yaeger said it’s not something all parents have the means to do but she said she feels it’s the best bet for her family to take advantage of the remote-distance learning.
On the other side, Newfane parent Cassie Detschner said she has the option to keep her two teenagers home but has decided to send them back to school in the fall.
“My kids go to Newfane,” she said. “I actually lost my job due to COVID-19. I was in the travel industry. So I am home to help my kids for the foreseeable future, but I have two teenagers. One of them did pretty well with the remote learning, one of them did not, so I think it’s just a matter of self-discipline. There isn’t any obstacles to do it, it’s just one of my kids just didn’t do well with it.”
Newfane Central School District Superintendent Michael Baumann said, “It appears there is definitely the expectation that the district will provide a completely remote instruction for kids whose parents choose to keep them out of the buildings themselves. That’s been the interpretation of pretty much everybody of what the governor’s orders, basically, have been.”
“The guidance indicates we have to provide options for families, including distance-learning,” added Jacob Reimer, superintendent of the Barker Central School District.
The Newfane district has sent out a new survey to parents and will finalize its remote learning program when the results are in hand. Baumann said the district intends to contact those who wish to opt out and ask them to sign a letter of commitment to remotely-school their children for at least a semester, as explained in the second survey.
“If you’re going to choose this, you’ve got to commit to it for at least a semester,” he said. “It can’t be something that you do for a month and then decide you want to send your kid to school, because we’re going to have to allocate staff, we’re going to have to make all these arrangements. We are going to be looking for a commitment from parents.”
Stopinski also said a level of commitment for one semester from parents was necessary and his district was mailing the forms for the parents’ signatures confirming this. The forms are due back in the district’s hands next week.
In contrast, Reimer said, Barker families who try remote learning at their homes, and decide it's not for them, will have their students placed back into the traditional setting as quickly as possible. He also noted no medical condition was necessary to qualify for remote learning. It was simply the parent’s choice.
“We might not get them in that day, but we will place them,” he said. “We’re trying to be as flexible as we can be.”
All school districts said, they need to see the numbers before any permanent plan can be implemented.
“If it’s only a handful of kids, it may be a particular teacher does an online section as a separate thing, as part of their work day. They teach some kids in person, they do some kids remote,” Baumann said, but noted that the more parents opted their child out, the more staff will have to be dedicated to teaching online courses as their sole responsibility.
“We’ve really got to see the numbers before we can say,” he said. “We’re really just going to invent it when we see what the demand is going to be.”
The student population of the Newfane district is about 1,400 students, Baumann said. If 20% of students do not come to school in the fall, those absences will be taken advantage of by the district to further address social distancing needs in the buildings.
“If we got 20% fewer kids that allows for greater spacing and more opportunities for kids to do things that are here,” he said.
