Schools navigate through omicron surge

The current surge of the omicron COVID-19 variant has put a strain on schools struggling to remain open, rather than make an indefinite return to online learning. This past Friday, the Niagara Wheatfield School District closed for an early Martin Luther King Jr. Day break due to a shortage of available bus drivers that was brought on by Covid.
“It hit our staff really hard that Friday and quite frankly it disproportionately impacted our bus drivers that day,” said Niagara Wheatfield Superintendent Daniel G. Lijanich. “What we realized was that we couldn’t guarantee that we could get to all our students in a safe way, and in an appropriate amount of time that next morning.”
Last month, the Newfane school district had a similar closure coming back from winter break when a large amount of sanitation staff were out due to Covid, and others not being back yet from break. It caused the district to close a day early for winter break on Dec. 23. Newfane contracts their bus services with Ridge Road Express Services, and Newfane Superintendent Michael Baumann said because it’s handled by an outside company, school officials concerns are primarily making sure that teachers and sanitation staff can come in.
“Teachers are the most critical,” Baumann said. “Obviously we need to have people in the classroom to supervise the kids and offer instruction. After that it would be our cleaning people, and that’s what hit us right before Christmas, not having enough staff available to make sure buildings were clean during the day.”
Barker School Superintendent Jacob L. Reimer cited transportation and sanitation staff as key to operating.
“The only thing that would cause school to close would be if they had issues with transportation with getting kids in,” said Reimer. “or if we didn’t have enough staff to maintain a safe environment. We haven’t had any issues pop up like others have that create issues for safety.”
Current Covid data in Niagara and Erie counties, as well as New York state suggest that the omicron variant surge might finally be nearing its end, as confirmed caseloads have been in decline for the past week. This fact may provide some relief to school districts that closure risks will wane along with the virus by the time spring hits, however Covid has proven itself to be unpredictable before.
In regards to preventing further bus staffing shortages, Liljanich feels confident that the Niagara Wheatfield district will be able to avoid such closures from happening again.
“We have a plan to utilize all available drivers that we have,” said Liljanich. “and as long as we can fill all of those holes, we’re in good shape. This was hopefully a once-a-Covid occasion.”
