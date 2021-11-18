Schools hire former Falls police chief

A familiar face is coming back to work in Niagara Falls.
Former Police Superintendent Bryan DalPorto, who of late has been working for the U.S. Attorney’s Office, was hired Thursday as director of security for Niagara Falls Public Schools effective Dec. 1.
The hiring came during a momentous school board meeting that included the first renaming of a school in 40 years.
School Superintendent Mark Laurrie was effusive in his praise of the new hire, who will be paid $70,000 annually.
“It’s been no secret we’ve had a need for this position,” Laurrie said. “We had an outstanding candidate pool.”
Laurrie said DalPorto was an especially strong candidate because he has a child in the high school as well as great knowledge of the community and school. DalPorto will aid in training security staff as well as teachers.
Board Member Paul Kudela, a Niagara Falls police officer, said he has worked with DalPorto and is excited about bringing him to the district.
“It’s been long overdue,” Kudela said, “not for a lack of want to or foresight. Brian DalPorto is a perfect candidate. He will bring instant credibility.”
Three representatives of the high school student council spoke to the board about a lack of access to bathrooms during the school day.
Laurrie said he’s been in talks with the board to add more personnel to address those concerns.
