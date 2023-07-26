The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office has extended its current school resource officer agreements with the Newfane and Orleans/Niagara BOCES school districts.
According to Sheriff Michael Filicetti, the extension of the agreement will keep the SROs in each respective district for the 2023-24 school year. The sheriff’s office has five agreements with Niagara County schools, with the others being the Wilson and Starpoint districts and the Niagara Charter School.
“(Newfane and BOCES) do their agreements yearly, the others are multi-year agreements,” Filicetti said.
Deputy Raymond Needle, working in the Newfane district, and Deputy Michelle Ohar, working with BOCES in Sanborn, are slated to retain their posts for the upcoming school year.
The main function of SROs are to serve as security guards for the school in which they are assigned. They can also take on other roles such as occasional instructors or counselors for students.
Filicetti noted that in addition to providing security, he is pleased with how the deputies have been able to integrate themselves into their respective schools with students and faculty alike over the past few years.
“It’s gone very well,” he said. “Each of these schools are doing their own thing to interact with kids.”
One such interactive program that several SRO’s teach to students in their respective schools is the NCSO’s All-S.T.A.R. (All Students Taking Action & Responsibility) Program. Similar to the D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) Program, it focuses on topics as alcohol, drugs, peer pressure, communication skills, bullying and internet safety.
Filicetti added that each district has been receptive to having SROs in their buildings.
“It’s all been possible through great working relationships (with the schools) and they see the value in having a school resource officer as well,” he said.
