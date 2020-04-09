Now that Gov. Andrew Cuomo has instituted the NYS on Pause executive order, schools remain closed until April 29. Along with this, Regents Exams have been cancelled for this years. Some schools are preparing for the possibility that schools may not open for the remainder of the school year. Andy Pollotta, president of the New York State United Teachers (NYSUT) released a statement regarding the cancellation of the exams today regarding the cancellation of Regents exams.
“This is the right decision that will allow our students and their families to first and foremost focus on being safe and healthy without having to stress about preparing for traditional end-of-year exams this June,” Pollotta said. “We thank Regents Chancellor Betty Rosa, the board and the department for putting students first with changes to state exam requirements that still allow their hard work toward achieving a diploma to be recognized without penalizing them during this unprecedented crisis.”
Mark Laurrie, the superintendent of the Niagara Falls City School District, said in regards to schools remaining closed until the end of the year, he is going to look to guidance from New York State Education officials.
Since schools were closed in mid-March, the school district has been handing out meals for students. This program will continue until the end of the school year.
“We’re gonna continue to offer both teacher websites through Google accounts as well as through hard copy packets made by specific teaches, for this who do not have access,” Laurrie said. “We’ll post new work every one to two weeks.”
He added that as things go on, it becomes unlikely that schools will open again for this year but he is waiting for the official word from state education officials. Learning packets will be redistributed again this Monday for students. Laurrie spoke about how these packets will be different from those given out in the past few weeks.
“Up until this point, we’ve been doing reinforcement activities, now we’re moving into some new learning content,” he said. “We’re crossing a whole new threshold as we slowly roll out new content with kids.”
Laurrie said that students will still get Regents credit in accordance with state education rules. If a student is doing their house work in a regents level class they will get events credit. As for science labs and demonstrations, they will be waived. Instead students will be coursework that students have completed and turned in. Students can turn work in by submitting it online or dropping it off at the school.
State Education Department Interim Commission Shannon Tahoe said she has been in awe of how local educators have worked hard to deal with this keeping students educated during these unusual circumstances
“Every day we see more and more examples of the tireless dedication of educators, administrators and parents to support their students as they continue to learn and work toward a meaningful diploma during the state of emergency and we are grateful to them for their efforts,” Tahoe said. “During this time of great uncertainty, the Department has developed this guidance to ensure that students who were on track to graduate this year will have that opportunity.”
