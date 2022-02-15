JAMESTOWN — Once again, state legislators and state Education Department officials agree fines levied against school districts for late reports should be forgiven.
Actually doing so, however, is proving to be complicated.
Sen. Shelley Mayer, D-Port Chester, asked state Education Commissioner Betty Rosa during a joint legislative budget hearing about fine forgiveness being included in Gov. Kathy Hochul's executive budget proposal.
As it turns out, there are 288 claims for fine forgiveness dating back 17 years, according to Rosa. And while everyone agrees the fines should be forgiven, no one has included money in the budget to pay for it.
"We have the forgiveness, and we're thrilled," Rosa said. "The problem is there's no money in the queue. So how do you pay people back? ... The good news is this year we did not take anybody's money. ... We don't have to deal with that. That's good news. We're ecstatic about it. Our biggest issue is going to be if there's no money in the queue. How do you pay it back?"
Legislation providing blanket forgiveness of state Education Department fines was included in the 2021-22 budgets approved by the Assembly and the Senate, but it was removed during final negotiations.
One of the districts waiting in line to be reimbursed is the Panama Central School District. For five consecutive years, legislation has unanimously passed both houses of the state Legislature to forgive Panama's fine only to have the governor veto the bill — four times by Andrew Cuomo and once by Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Panama was assessed a $4.9 million penalty by the state Education Department that resulted from a late final cost report on a 2005 capital project. In 2005, the district completed a small maintenance project that it believed to be properly documented as "closed." In 2012, the district, upon reviewing the state's website, found that it still had an "open" project on file. The information was not made available to Panama Central School when it was closing out its 2005 building project.
In the eyes of the state Education Department, the Panama Central School District neglected to file a final cost report for this building project within the required timeframe. The fine was partially paid through a series of Supplemental Valuation Impact Grants supported by Education Department/Aid to Localities budget bills. Legislation introduced recently by Assemblyman Andrew Goodell, R-Jamestown, and Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, would forgive the last $1.1 million of the penalty.
Panama isn't alone in having legislation that would help its finances vetoed by governors. Hochul vetoed nine separate bills in one day earlier this fall forgiving fines levied against state school districts for late building cost reports or improperly filed transportation contracts.
The New York State School Boards Association testified that the budget also allows school districts to submit transportation contract electronically, which would prevent future transportation contract filing issues. Changes to the building aid process have largely ended penalties for building projects after 2011 — but projects approved before 2011 and completed after 2011 are still a problem.
As was the case two years ago, there is agreement something needs to be done.
"So you need more money to do it, but you're supportive of the concept?" Mayer asked.
"Absolutely," Rosa replied.
