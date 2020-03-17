As fears of the COVID-19 virus escalate, county officials announced the closure of all Niagara County school districts for an indefinite amount of time. Almost immediately, questions on what school services would be cut and what would continue – albeit at the homes of each student rather than the school building – were quickly voiced.
The Lewiston-Porter Central District is providing all students with meals at Lew-Port High School beginning today.
The grab-and-go bags will consist of two meals (breakfast and lunch), as long as the district has the resources to provide for both meals.
They will be available at the main entrance under the following time guidelines:
• Last name — A to M from 9 to 10 a.m.
• Last name — N to Z from 10 to 11 a.m.
Families are asked to present identification at pick up.
Families who do not have a way to pick up meals should email pgrupka@lew-port.com to make other arrangements.
The Niagara-Wheatfield School District will have a grab-and-go bag consisting of breakfast and lunch at each child’s school of attendance. Families who have children attending more than one school will need to pick up meals at each location.The district asks that families follow these time guidelines (when possible) to avoid crowding and traffic issues: • Last name A to M — 11 a.m. to noon
• Last name N to Z — noon to 1 p.m.Families who do not have a way to pick up meals should call their child(rens) school(s) and ask to be put on a drop-off list.
In North Tonawanda, meal service for families who currently receive free and reduced lunches will be offered at all three K-3 buildings between 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
• Drake will use the bus drop off loop and food will be brought out to you at door #2
• Spruce will use the bus drop off loop and food will be brought out to you from door #1
• Ohio will use the side lot by the cafeteria
NTI will serve from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and use the bus loop and food will be brought out using door #10.
The Middle School and High School will be served from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at door number 6 in the back lot of the high school by the cafeteria for delivery.
As previously reported, the Niagara Falls School District is offering a lunch/breakfast combo to all of its students. Superintendent Mark Laurrie said students should go to their nearest school — not necessarily their school building but whichever is closer to their home — between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to pick up their take-home bag.
Each bag will contain a lunch for that day and a breakfast for the following day, Laurrie said.
Bags will be distributed at the front door/main entrance at each of the city schools.
Laurrie added that school administrators will monitor the program and adjustments to distribution sites will be made, depending on the needs of the community.
He added that he will be continuing to publish YouTube videos to ensure people are properly informed about the school district’s plan for combating the coronavirus.
