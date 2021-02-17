School districts in Niagara County would see an estimated $67 million in COVID-19 relief under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, according to Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26).
The data was provided by the House of Representatives Committee on Education and Labor, which recently held hearings to advance education measures included in the $1.9 trillion COVID relief package.
“Schools have taken extraordinary measures to meet the challenges of keeping children safe and learning during the pandemic,” Higgins said in a release. “This has been a difficult time for districts, teachers, staff and families. Federal resources are urgently needed at the school district level directly and specifically to keep students from falling behind.”
The COVID-19 relief package provides nearly $130 billion nationwide for an Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.
Below is a breakdown of estimated funding to local districts provided by the Congressional Research Service.
• Barker Central School District — $1,282,000
• Lewiston-Porter Central School District — $2,007,000
• Lockport City School District — $12,316,000
• Newfane Central School District — $2,139,000
• Niagara Falls City School District — $34,005,000
• Niagara-Wheatfield Central School District — $4,454,000
• North Tonawanda City School District — $5,974,000
• Royalton-Hartland Central School District — $1,605,000
• Starpoint Central School District — $1,576,000
• Wilson Central School District — $1,596,000
School districts (K-12) across New York state will see over $2.6 billion. Separately. the state would receive $1.832 billion to assist child care operators and more than $59 million toward Head Start programs.
An additional $40 billion is included in the American Rescue Plan for higher education institutions, including more than $9.473 billion for colleges in New York state. Under the legislation, colleges must dedicate at least half of the funding to students, addressing financial aid, homelessness, hunger or other Covid-related student hardships.
On Feb. 22, the House Budget Committee, on which Congressman Higgins serves, will hold a hearing to consider the relief package including the education aid and measures advanced by other committees such as those announced by Higgins following the recent Ways and Means Committee hearing. The relief package will then advance to votes of the full House and Senate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.