Since shutting down a few weeks ago amid coronavirus concerns, local school districts have been working to ensure students don’t miss any of their classwork. However, it has taken some time for teachers, students and school district administrators to adjust to the changes.
In addition to using Google Classroom or Zoom Meeting Service, students have also received learning packets as well. There are some concerns regarding classes that require specific equipment — such as art, music, science labs, etc. Dr. Heather Lyon, the assistant superintendent for Curriculum Instruction and Technology with the Lewiston-Porter School District, talked about some of the ways the district has been working out the complexity of this plan.
“We’re doing the best that we can,” she said. “There are reinforcement packets and things that have been sent home. And we have online opportunities through Zoom and Google Classroom, which we have been using anyway with our students who are in grades 6-12. That’s been really helpful because with Google Classroom, classes were already established so the students are accustomed to going in and looking for assignments and things like that. But, the reality is that when you think about our sculptures class, 3D art it’s really hard to do that in a remote way. Particularly if you’re working with something like clay that needs to be fired in a kiln. This is not an ideal situation.”
Lyon added the school district is still reviewing plans with new measures being worked out. College level and AP courses have been worked out while other classes are still being subject to a review. Progress has yet to be made on how kids will be able to work with science labs since they’re not designed for distance learning. Considering that the Lewiston-Porter School District is not alone in facing this crisis, Lyon and other members of the district’s administrative team have been looking to other school districts.
Erie 1 BOCES, with collaboration from Orleans/Niagara BOCES, has been offering opportunities for instructors who are teaching similar classes to compare lesson plans. Another challenge, according to Lyon, is evaluating student’s retention of what they’re learning from home.
“Schools, as we know it, is not designed for this type of instruction to take place,” Lyon explained. “And, we weren’t really prepared with what to do if this happened since this was not on anybody’s radar. I’m really impressed, though, with how our teachers, administrators, students, and families have risen to the occasion. And, we’re all trying to make lemonade out of lemons.”
Things have taken a similar path within the Niagara Falls City School District.
Mark Laurrie, superintendent of schools, said the district has been working to make art and music accessible to all students. All high school students have been able to take home their instruments from school. Teachers have been sending reinforcement activities through learning packets that have been distributed by the school district. There have been some advancements in how classes like art are being taught through distance learning.
“The science labs, we haven’t been doing yet,” Laurrie said. “Now with the recent extension, we’ll have to think of a way to do that. We let the kids come in. They were scheduled 10 minutes apart. They came in and picked up their instruments. The music teacher at the high school sent home lessons, same thing with the art teacher."
Laurrie has seen only good things from the student’s taking home learning packets. He has regularly gotten questions from parents and students about some of the questions on the packets. More than 450 packets have been given out by the Niagara Falls City School District since it originally closed a few weeks ago. With regards to schools being closed until April 29, in accordance with a new mandate brought forward by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Laurrie will be working on a plan with administrators for how to deal a longer closure than originally predicted.
