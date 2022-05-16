In the wake of the racially motivated mass shooting that killed 10 in the city of Buffalo on Saturday, area school districts are addressing their students on the issue, and how to handle the situation emotionally.
School principals around the area made statements during morning announcements on Monday about the tragedy, which also involved moments of silence to pay respect to the victims. Information was given to students about mental health resources, in case one needs to talk about how they are feeling.
While still looking to keep a normal schedule, school district leaders say they are urging students to speak up if they feel they are in need of assistance, or if they are worried about someone else.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who were affected by the tragedy in Buffalo,” said Barker Superintendent Jacob Reimer. “If any of our kids need assistance, or if they see anyone who might need some help, then they should reach out to the school to let us know, and we can help them with a member of our mental health staff, or any support they might need.”
Royalton-Hartland Superintendent Hank Stopinski said that while people in his community have been emotionally affected by the tragedy, they were also provided the support they needed by the district.
“People are emotionally drained with the news of what took place in Buffalo, but we had support in place for our students and staff, and all things considered it went pretty well,” he said.
Newfane Superintendent Michael Baumann particularly gave credit to Niagara Falls City Superintendent Mark Laurrie for emailing information on mental health resources to other superintendents in the region.
“He shared a tremendous number of resources with the area's superintendents to help kids deal with the tragedy,” said Baumann. “We shared it with all of our faculty and staff so they would have resources available,”
Laurrie’s emails were sent to each superintendent in the counties of Niagara and Orleans, as well as to BOCES superintendents. They included packets put together by the University at Buffalo Institute on Trauma and Trauma Informed-Care, which explained constructive ways on how staff can address tragic events both to students, and each other.
“We just wanted to give resources to everybody knowing that this could be a very difficult day,” said Laurrie. “We had to start our day with acknowledgement with what happened, and use it as a chance to renounce racism, intolerance and hate.”
Laurrie said that the Niagara Falls City School D istrict’s teachers union was raising money to help children in the Buffalo City School District. He also mentioned that his district did have more heightened security today, but that otherwise it was a quiet day.
If you or someone you know is in need of emergency crisis management, contact the Niagara County 24-hour crisis services line at 716-285-3515.
