A program to pair cameras with the stop-arms of school buses across Niagara County is underway.
The move comes after New York passed legislation allowing said cameras, which are designed to increase safety for students.
For the program, Niagara County will enter into an agreement with a company that will provide the cameras. Bus companies will sit down with the county and local school districts to develop agreements to allow these cameras to be put on their buses, according to Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti.
“The benefit of this program is we have buses on the road with cameras on them to witness violations,” Filicetti said. “Obviously, from a law enforcement prospective, it’s a huge benefit for us. I don’t have the ability to put patrol cars behind every bus. Certainly, we won’t be there to witness every violation that occurs. The benefit of this is better safety for our kids when they’re getting off of the buses.”
Filicetti added this would likely increase fines for people passing school buses, which would be $250. At this time, it it unknown what the revenue generated from these fines could be, and hasn’t been discussed by county or school officials. He would like to see the money go toward school safety initiatives.
Legislation to allow the cameras to be placed on the school buses was approved by the state legislature and signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in August. The Falls School District was one of the first to conduct a test of the system.
“The camera is mounted on the side of the bus so that when the stop arm comes out it comes out and starts (recording),” Superintendent Mark Laurrie said. “Then when the (stop arm retracts), the recording stops.”
The video is transmitted to BusPatrol and will be shared with Falls Police if there is evidence of a motorist breaking the law. Police would then be able to issue a traffic citation to the registered owner of the vehicle.
Filicetti identified some positives to working on the bus camera program with the Niagara Falls School District.
“I think in talking to the superintendent early on, he was surprised at the number of people that were passing stopped school buses,” Filicetti said. “That’s obviously a concern, and that’s the whole goal of this, to reduce the number of vehicles passing stopped school buses.”
For its trial program, the Falls School District mounted cameras on just two buses.
“I was shocked, shocked by the number of violations,” Laurrie said. “We averaged 30 to 40 violations a week on just two buses.”
The superintendent said the largest number of violations occurred during the morning rush hour, between 7:30 a.m, and 8:30 a.m. Monday to Friday. He said a smaller, but still significant, number of violations occurred in the mid-afternoon hours.
For now, the countywide program is in its infancy with work to implement in in numerous districts across the county continuing throughout the year.
