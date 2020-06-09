Voters will have more time to cast their ballots in local school board elections.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order this week that extends the deadline for school district to receive the ballots for the school budget vote and school board elections.
The new date for the school board budget vote has been moved to June 17. In order to be counted, the budget ballots can be accepted through hand delivery until June 9 at 5 p.m. Aside from this, ballots can be received through the mail until June 16.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has changed our world, and while we are making great progress and the numbers keep going down, no New Yorker should have to choose between their health and their right to vote," Cuomo said. "Extending the deadline to submit absentee ballots builds on our previous executive orders to make it easier for New Yorkers to vote absentee in the upcoming primary election and it will help to increase voter participation as we continue to fight this virus.”
Mark Laurrie, superintendent for the Niagara Falls City School District, has the belief that there has been trouble with the vendor who was going to provide the ballots. This has been a problem across the state and locally, causing the ballots to be delivered later than expected. Some residents didn’t receive their ballots until June 5 and 6.
