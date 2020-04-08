A staff member at the Schoellkopf Health Center on the Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center campus has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The news was confirmed on Wednesday evening by Medical Center spokesman Patrick Bradley.
"I can confirm we did find out (Wednesday) we had a positive test (for coronavirus) for a staff member at the Schoellkopf Center," Bradley told the Gazette. "All our staff members and residents, and their families, were immediately notified. The health and safety of the staff and our (residents) who are there are our number one priority."
Bradley said the affected staff member is now in quarantine and that the medical center has implemented additional health and safety measures.
"We have stepped up our surveillance of our residents and we have reviewed with our staff members the steps they should be taking (to stay safe)," he said.
Among new protocols being instituted at the medical center are increased screenings. All staff will now be given a health screen and have their temperature taken twice during their shifts.
As of Wednesday night, Memorial reported that it had seven patients being treated for COVID-19, the disease that results from the coronavirus. That was two more than on Tuesday.
There are also three patients who are suspected of being infected. Test results are pending in those cases, Bradley said. That was two less then on Tuesday.
Niagara County reported another 12 confirmed cases total of the virus on Wednesday.
The addition of the new cases brings the county's total to 155.
According to county officials, Niagara Falls and Wheatfield continue to have the highest number of cases with 41 and 29, respectively.
The county reported its first death from COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The remaining confirmed cases by location as of Wednesday were as follows:
• City of Lockport - 15;
• Town of Porter - 5;
• Village of Youngstown - 1;
- Town of Somerset - 1;
- Town of Newfane - 4;
- Town of Hartland - 2;
- Town of Royalton - 2;
- Town of Lockport - 15;
- Town of Cambria - 5;
- Town of Pendleton - 6;
- North Tonawanda - 17;
- Town of Niagara - 3;
- Town of Lewiston - 8 and
- Village of Lewiston - 1.
As of Wednesday morning, there were 103 positive county residents in isolation, with 86 isolating at home and 17 in area hospitals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.