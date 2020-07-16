Schoellkopf Administrator John Durno reported Thursday that the center meets the state’s requirements for the resumption of visitation, including having no new COVID-19 cases for 28 days, and is now allowing limited visitation by appointment.
“Weather permitting, visitation will be limited to outdoor areas, with no more than two visitors per resident at a time,” Durno said. “Visits will be limited to 30 minutes and visitors under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult guardian. In the event of inclement weather, indoor visits will take place only in designated areas. Indoors or outdoors, social distancing will be required.”
Upon entering the facility, visitors will be screened for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and have their temperatures taken. They also will be required to complete a questionnaire that includes their recent travel and contact information. Those who do not pass the screening or who exhibit any signs or symptoms of COVID-19 will not be granted entry.
“Our most important priority is keeping our residents safe,” Durno said. “Along with social distancing of at least six feet, face coverings and hand hygiene using an approved hand sanitizer will be required.”
Visits will be scheduled between the hours of 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. For information, call 278-4591.
