Schoellkopf Health Center has been awarded a Round 3 Coronavirus Emergency Support grant from the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation for the impact COVID-19 has had on its operations and residents.
The grant, which totals more than $25,000, can be used to support Covid-related expenses such as training and education; technology for telehealth and social engagement, PPE supplies and devices and staff to support screening upon entry into the facility.
“We are always looking for opportunities to enhance our daily operations and maximize the quality of life for our residents and staff,” said Christopher Bagneschi, administrator of Schoellkopf Health Center. “This grant will allow us to subsidize the financial impact the Covid pandemic has had on our facility. We are honored and fortunate to receive this grant.”
Over the past year, Schoellkopf has worked diligently to ensure the health and safety of its employees and residents, including fully vaccinating 100% of its staff.
Located adjacent to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, the 120-bed Schoellkopf Health Center features all private rooms and provides short- and long-term care for individuals in need of nursing or rehabilitative services. In addition, the center has received a Five Star national quality rating by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
