As a general rule, I don’t join local organizations.
Part of it has to do with my already hectic and busy life.
Part of it has to do with my desire, as a reporter in the community, to maintain a healthy detachment from most things.
The Niagara Falls Salvation Army is my lone exception.
In the interest of full disclosure, I’m not just a supporter, I’m a member of the organization’s board of directors.
I’m not any good at it. I tried to quit earlier this year because my schedule prevents me from attending most meetings and from being otherwise engaged.
Basically, I’m one of their go-to media guys so I guess that keeps me in the fold.
I can’t do more so I just do what I can.
As far as I’m concerned, I can’t do enough for this organization which has done so much for me and my family over the years.
I know for many of you, the Salvation Army is not your thing. I know, in fact, some of you have disdain for the organization.
I respect your position. That’s your prerogative. I’m not here to argue with you about it.
I’m writing today about my reasons for supporting the Salvation Army, and the Salvation Army in Niagara Falls in particular.
It’s a deeply personal story.
At some of the lowest moments in my family’s life, the good folks at the Niagara Falls Salvation Army have been there to help again and again without fail.
At our lowest moment — the untimely passing of my 32-year-old stepdaughter six years ago — our Salvation Army “family” stepped up to hold us up when all we wanted to do was fall down.
The support from many Niagara Falls Salvation Army “soldiers” during that difficult time will never be forgotten.
It is a debt I can never fully repay, no matter how many dimes, nickels or quarters I manage to convince people to drop into a Red Kettle outside of a Walmart store.
Our Heather led a complicated and often difficult life.
In the end, faced with the prospect of death during a long and complicated surgery to repair damaged heart valves, a close circle of family and friends stood behind her and with us.
On the day of her surgery, former Niagara Falls Salvation Army pastor Steve Carroll and long-time Salvation Army member Judy Potter Dixon were there the whole time.
We knew other members of our Salvation Army family like Corinne Hayes, Sue and Rick Huntsman and dozens of others I just don’t have the space to mention here were with us in spirit, too.
When we went through the worst part of the whole experience — eulogizing our 32-year-old daughter weeks after her surgery and her unexpected death — they were there again, standing with us and behind us at Zajac’s funeral home in Niagara Falls, holding us up as we said our final goodbyes.
It’s been my unfortunate experience over the years that while a lot of public agencies and non-profits talk about being there to help people in their times of need, not enough of them actually answer their telephones or return their voicemail messages.
It can be an uncaring, unkind system.
From our experience, the people at the Niagara Falls Salvation Army have been the exact opposition.
From our point of view, they have represented some of the best Niagara Falls has to offer.
It wasn’t just in Heather’s case. It has also been during times when we needed babysitters, help with after-school care and assistance out of other personal and family jams.
Life is hard sometimes and often complicated.
People have their own reasons for doing what they do and supporting the organizations they support.
Not everyone has the same experiences and that’s fine.
You are free to give what you want to whomever you want. I respect everyone’s choices.
I hope people who do not agree with it can at least understand why we do what we do for the Salvation Army each year.
They did our family a solid when we needed it most.
The least we can do is try to give back where we can.
This year, the Salvation Army in New York state is attempting to raise $3.75 million as part of its annual Red Kettle holiday fundraising campaign.
As of Monday, the campaign is only about halfway to its goal.
Representatives from the organization are encouraging people to consider donating $20 today — Dec. 20 — as a last-minute push for the 2022 Red Kettle fundraiser.
If you are interested and able, I encourage you to do the same.
Your dollars and cents can make a difference and it’s still not too late.
To donate, find a Red Kettle at a store near you or contact the Niagara Falls Salvation Army at 7018 Buffalo Ave. at 716-283-7697.
Every bit helps.
