Over the weekend, we ran a story about the state-run USA Niagara Development Corp.’s plan to tear down Falls Street Station, the building at the corner of First and Old Falls streets that once housed the Pleasuredome nightclub and a Teletech company customer service center.
I failed to mention an important part of the project: What will be done with the mural currently hanging on the side of the building.
The 150-foot-long, 20-foot-tall mural, which features the phrase “Let’s Fall in Love,” will not be destroyed when the building comes down.
Instead, USA Niagara President Anthony Vilardo said it will be taken down before the building is demolished and put into safekeeping until a new location for it can be found.
As Vilardo noted, the actual mural is painted on boards that can be removed from the building. That was done, Vilardo said, to ensure that the state’s investment in it could be preserved even if it was determined that the Falls Street Station building no longer had a future.
For those who may have missed the original article, USA Niagara is planning to tear down the Falls Street Station building, a vestige of a $30 million downtown revitalization effort that dates back to the early 1990s. The building, which was acquired by the state from its most recent owner, Lewiston businessman Joseph “Smokin Joe” Anderson, surrounds the historic First Presbyterian Church on three sides.
The state considered various options for reusing the Station building, which Anderson most recently operated as a souvenir store, before deciding to solicit proposals for new projects on the site. USA Niagara is now working with a pair of preferred developers, one that wants to build a combination hotel and retail property on part of the land and another that intends to build a new apartment complex.
USA Niagara commissioned the mural back in 2019, selecting Buffalo architectural artist, designer and urbanist Casey William Milbrand to do the work. The mural pays homage to the Falls as the “Honeymoon Capital of the World.” Milbrand said the mural’s design was inspired by old love songs and the honeymoon area. It features a rainbow sherbet background that the artist said reminded him of the moment when people see the rainbow mist from the Falls.
Vilardo said it’s not yet been decided where the mural will go once Falls Street Station comes down but that the state wants to find another suitable space for it, preferably downtown.
