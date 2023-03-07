It was 1999.
I was being courted for a reporter job at the Niagara Gazette in Niagara Falls.
Terry Shaw, the newspaper’s editor at the time, invited me to the city to get a look around. He drove me on a tour of some neighborhoods. We took an obligatory look at the Falls. We ended up at the Como restaurant on Pine Avenue where he pitched me on the idea that Niagara Falls is a great news town in need of good reporters.
Terry was right in both cases.
I was coming off a series of stories on financial troubles at a hospital in Medina and the powers-that-be in Gazette management thought I would be a good candidate to elevate up the ranks.
I distinctly remember driving up Niagara Street, around the 700 block where the old Niagara Falls Convention and Civic Center became the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, and thinking to myself: “It’s Niagara Falls. It’s got potential. It’s got to click over sooner than later.”
My original plan involved staying a couple of years before moving on to some other city with potential in some other part of the country where the newspaper needed a reporter.
Once I got here in 1999, set up my belongings in my first rental unit in the city — a nice, quiet place at the Hyde Park Boulevard end of Orleans Avenue — I never got out. I stayed. I settled down and settled into my job while coming to terms with becoming more of family man.
Grandchildren and miles of personal baggage later, I’m still here, still wondering, out loud to myself sometimes, just when the City of Niagara Falls is going to get where I thought it could go more than two decades ago now.
There’s small signs of progress worth noting and I don’t want to knock all those who are trying.
There’s some good souls around here and they’re working hard to restore the Falls, or at least their small corners of it.
Jessica Berry opened Daredevil Records, a record store and listening lounge just a few storefronts down from the old Gazette building on Niagara Street.
Just this past week, business partners Morgan Genovese and Rachel Dorgan opened the doors at Archives Pub to go along with their other Third Street business venture, The Gold Bar, right next door.
Joe Hotchkiss is still supplying me with my morning cups of fine brew at Third Street’s Power City Cafe where he’s now serving fish fries on Fridays.
The Gazette’s out-of-office cafeteria — Donatallo’s pizzeria — continues to serve up some of the finest slices of delicious pizza around, offering far too much temptation for a guy of my age and in my current physical condition.
You can get a fine brew at The Craft and wine and more on Wine on Third.
And, yes, you can still visit The Como or Gadawski’s or the Marketside or any number of fine, locally owned restaurants for lunch and dinner in the Falls.
Still, it’s hard sometimes, looking back on all those lost years, to face the fact that more hasn’t been accomplished in this city in my time here.
Countless others, many who have lived and worked here longer than I have, understand all too well the familiar Niagara Falls lament.
It’s a hard feeling sometimes, like trudging through inches-high slush on a windy day when the car — mere feet away from the entrance — feels as though it might as well be a thousand yards away.
It stings much worse knowing it’s the Falls — a place that remains an embarrassment or a joke in many Western New York circles that should be, by virtue of being graced by those majestic Falls and that amazing Niagara Gorge, one of the most respected and well-liked tourism destinations in all the world.
It’ll be different, somehow better again, more optimistic, once the cold weather finally fades, the sun shines more often and the tourists start wandering around looking for more things to see and do.
For now, walking along Third Street on a dreary March afternoon, with pockets of snow still lingering on the ground, I can’t help feel sad for the city, my city, a place I thought would be in a lot better place by now.
