It’s a little after 5 a.m. on Saturday and I’m writing a story about a family of Buffalo Bills fans who are having a benefit for their sister who is sick with cancer.
As I think about the situation, I can’t help but keep coming back to the title of the popular NBC TV show, “This is Us.”
Because, well, this is all of us.
My family can relate on some level to the Philbricks of North Tonawanda. Many of you out there can too, I’m sure.
They are a tight-knit group that gets together on football Sundays to cheer on their beloved Buffalo Bills and enjoy homemade soup or chili as part of what might they’ve come to know as “Philbrick Family Soupers.”
In recent years, while spirits remain high, there’s concern as well.
One of their own, beloved sister and aunt, Kelly Philbrick, was diagnosed in 2019 with lung cancer — the same disease that claimed her father Guy’s life years earlier.
The cancer spread to Kelly’s brain and, for years now, she’s been fighting the disease and infections and all that comes with the monster known as cancer.
The truly relatable part involves the financial hardship, the reality that in 2023 a large, loving, working family has to go outside of its own to raise money for a loved one’s staggering medical bills.
I think about my own family and a benefit we threw years ago for James Gravelle, my stepdaughter’s father and, yes, my wife’s ex-husband.
Jim succumbed to the disease, but we tried as best we could to soften the financial blow with a spaghetti dinner benefit of our own.
I also think of my own dear sister, the oldest, Michele, a breast cancer survivor who, thankfully, continues to test OK years on from her positive diagnosis.
Again, this is us, all of us.
It’s difficult to think about just how much money pours into the health care industry year after year and what it costs employees and employers year after year while people like the Philbricks deal with the physical, emotional, mental and, yes, financial stress of cancer and so many other impactful illnesses.
I wonder how CEOs and board members of giant medical firms can live with themselves knowing their millions and even billions they’ve earned came at the suffering of such people.
The answer, of course, is very well, on yachts and in luxury condominiums and while driving expensive cars and enjoying all the benefits of life lived in upper, upper income brackets.
We — the us — don’t have the lobbying power or the influence that those CEOs and shareholders do.
So, here we sit, another sick relative, another benefit to make sure they can pay all those medical bills that are piling up on the kitchen table.
If we call pull together, they might just make it.
No matter what, like being a Bills fan longing for a Super Bowl win, there’s always hope.
I feel for the Philbricks and you should, too.
If not today, tomorrow, or next week or next month or next year, you’ll be touched by some major health crisis that will be tough enough to deal with at the doctor’s office or in the hospital only for it to get tougher whenever the next whopping set of medical bills arrives in the mail.
There are, sadly, many families going through what the Philbricks are going through.
Their struggle — our struggle — is real.
Sickening, too, when you really stop to think about it.
The Philbrick family, among the biggest Buffalo Bills fans you’ll find in the City of North Tonawanda, will hold a benefit to help raise money for one of their own, Kelly Philbrick-Villa, who was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2019 which later spread to her brain. The benefit will be held at noon on Saturday at Gratwick Hose Fire house, 110 Ward Road, North Tonawanda. Donations and offers of support are welcome by calling 716-955-9068.
