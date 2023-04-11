Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by cloudy and windy conditions this afternoon. High 63F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy this evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low 47F. WSW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.