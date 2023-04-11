I don’t recall hearing anyone talk about wanting to get into the life storage business when I was a kid.
Yet here we are, with the business of storing people’s stuff so big that the company Life Storage recently sold out to another storage company, Extra Space Storage, for $12.7 billion.
Yes. You read that right. $12.7 billion.
The state of New York could buy into a dozen NFL football stadiums for that, but I digress.
The point is, people and companies run by people who grew up probably wanting to be firefighters or police officers or doctors or maybe even writers or reporters are making big bank off, well, storage of stuff.
This speaks volumes about us — so much stuff that we need to pay others for space where it can be stored.
I imagine sometimes what future generations will think of all those storage spaces that have popped up along roadways across Niagara County, Western New York and all across America.
You know the ones — large, nondescript buildings with rows and rows of little garage doors that scream space-eating sameness.
Did the junior architects among us ever imagine designing such dead spaces that are, literally, buildings filled with individual spaces suitable for storing stuff.
The thought occurred to me that, knowing how economic development usually goes, it would not be surprising to find our county and state and even our nation incentivizing storage units. In other words, offering tax breaks for the development of empty space to store stuff in.
I couldn’t find any examples in a Google search, but I did discover that you can, provided you follow the IRS rules, deduct storage as a business expense on your tax returns.
In that way, I suppose, storing stuff you need for a business makes some sense.
On the stuff point, I’m as guilty as anyone.
I have stuff in my room and in my basement. Some stuff is still in my parent’s attic, leftover remnants of my childhood and teenage years.
I’m sure it’s some attachment disorder or some such thing.
Would I feel better about my stuff if I paid to move it to another space?
Maybe, but I’m not really in a financial position to do that just now.
Too many other bills and stuff.
For now, I’ll just endeavor to reduce the amount of stuff I have, the way many of us do, one or two items or few boxes here and there now that the warmer spring weather has arrived.
For now at least, companies like Life Storage and Extra Space Storage will have to get along without me.
With companies specializing in the sale of empty spaces being sold for billions, I’m sure they’ll have enough stuff from other people to manage just fine.
