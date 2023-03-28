A few weeks ago, I wrote a column lamenting the condition of Niagara Falls.
It was written on a dreary, late winter day as I walked along what felt like a particularly desperate and desolate Third Street in what is supposed to be a lively and upbeat Business and Entertainment District.
It was by no means a ringing endorsement for living and working in the Falls.
It also happened to be my feelings that day.
To be clear, it’s not how I feel about Niagara Falls in general.
I’m actually very bullish on the place, that is, of course, if we’re thinking about it the right way.
We don’t do that enough, that is think about the Falls in the right way.
The standing narrative, often driven by local media based almost exclusively in the City of Buffalo, is that the Falls is crime-ridden, corrupt, toxic and, well, too far gone to worry too much about.
Sadly, the Falls does fit the bill on the bulk of those items.
Too far gone?
Is there really such a thing?
Plenty of cities with far less have found their way back to success, prosperity and people moving in, not out.
Those communities don’t have the Falls. They don’t have that magnificent Niagara Gorge, a literal Grand Canyon with trees, that my departed friend, author E.R. Baxter III, waxed so poetically about for so many years.
The point is, there’s a base here, a strong one if we follow the right playbook to take full advantage in a way that respects the nature and the natural beauty of it all.
I Googled “most beautiful natural cities in America.”
One list read as follows:
“Cities such as San Francisco, Colorado Springs, Savannah, and many more are considered the most beautiful cities in the United States for their natural beauty, architecture, history, populace, and atmosphere.
You will instantly discover a new love with these cities just by visiting them.”
That’s not the Falls.
It just should be.
But I’ll take it a step further.
The Falls is a small city with limitations.
It happens to be about 20 minutes away from Buffalo, another place people recognize that has a lot going for it and, yet, tends to make more lists like “New York’s most dangerous places” than it does “Most beautiful spots in the world.”
Imagine an actual working relationship where Buffalo and Niagara Falls operated more like a regional economy and destination.
It could work. It would certainly work better than it does now.
Politics and parochialism get in the way of such stuff in a land like Western New York where patronage and pork and power trump good government and sensible decision-making every time.
While the narrative holds that the Falls is a poor place, it is only the people here who are poor.
Huge swaths of the population live at or below the poverty level. This is especially true in the city’s North End in the Highland Avenue neighborhood where the incomes and low educational attainment rates rival that of the East Side of Buffalo and have for years.
Contrast that — and this is very important — with the riches being pulled out of the community by the state in the form of tourism dollars spent at the state park and low-cost hydropower being produced in Lewiston by the New York Power Authority.
These two resources alone should make the Falls a powerhouse.
The fact that literally billions of dollars in earnings from just these two sources do not provide anywhere near a similar rate of return for the city proper begs a lot of questions, raises a lot more about the quality of leadership in this area.
Nobody in leadership circles does much of anything about any of this because, well, you — yes you — aren’t making them.
There’s very little political will and much less activism here.
Too many people have moved away. Many of those who stayed behind have endured too many disappointments to believe there can be more, something better, for them and their city.
Job No. 1 as I see it is convincing those people that there’s still some hope, reasons to try.
It’s a study in civic pride and it’s no easy task.
With all that’s at stake, it’s hard for me not to stay at it.
There’s too much at stake, too much to build upon if we start thinking about building it the right way.
